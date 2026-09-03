Gor Mahia FC are playing Pyramids of Egypt in the CAF Champions League on Sunday 06.09.2026 at Nyayo National Stadium (Image: Files)

Gor Mahia FC are playing Pyramids of Egypt in the CAF Champions League on Sunday 06.09.2026 at Nyayo National Stadium (Image: Files)

How much can Gor Mahia earn in the CAF Champions League?

Gor Mahia's CAF Champions League campaign comes with a sizeable financial prize. The club can earn from $100,000 for a preliminary-round exit to $6 million if it wins the competition, with each stage bringing a larger payout.

For Gor Mahia, the CAF Champions League is about continental status and silverware.

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It is also a serious financial opportunity.

CAF has set the 2026/27 Champions League winner's prize at $6 million, while clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds will receive a $100,000 solidarity payment. (cafonline.com)

Gor's first task is to survive a two-leg preliminary-round tie against Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Gor Mahia Football Club (popularly known as K’Ogalo) is Kenya’s most successful football club, holding a record 22 Kenyan Premier League titles (Image: Files)

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Even an early exit comes with money

CAF introduced the preliminary-round solidarity payment to help clubs that leave the competition before the group stage meet some of the costs associated with continental participation.

For Gor, that means an early exit would still come with $100,000 from CAF.

But reaching the group stage changes the financial picture significantly.

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The prize rises with every round

CAF's current prize structure pays clubs according to how far they progress:

Preliminary-round exit earns a team $100,000.

Group stage - 3rd or 4th earns $700,000.

Quarter-finals winner nets $900,000.

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Semi-finals come with a $1.2 million prize.

Runner-up makes off with $2 million.

Champion takes home $6 million.

The $6 million prize represents the top end of the tournament's current financial rewards.

Gor Mahia FC players at a training session ahead of the CAF Champions League clash against Pyramids of Egypt on Sunday 06.09.2026 at Nyayo National Stadium (Image: Files)

Gor have two hurdles before the big money

Winning the Pyramids tie would not send Gor straight into the group stage.

The club must first negotiate the second preliminary round, another two-leg contest.

Only then can it enter the 16-team group stage.

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CAF's 2026/27 calendar places the first preliminary round in September and the second round in October.

That makes the opening tie financially important.

Every round won moves the club closer to the competition's largest payments.

There is more money beyond the CAF cheque

CAF prize money is not the only potential revenue.

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A deeper run can give Gor more home matches and therefore more opportunities for gate collections, sponsorship exposure, merchandise sales and commercial visibility.

Those earnings depend on the club's own arrangements and should not be confused with CAF's official competition payments.

CAF says its overall investment in African interclub competitions has now risen to more than $48 million per season, compared with $19 million in 2021.

The head coach of Gor Mahia Football Club is the former Ghana national team captain and manager, Charles Akonnor (Image: Files)

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What is at stake against Pyramids

Gor's immediate reward for beating Pyramids is not a giant cheque.

It is another round.

But that second chance keeps opening the financial ladder: preliminary round, group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final.

By the time a club reaches the group stage, the financial opportunity is no longer marginal.

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For Gor Mahia, therefore, the Champions League journey is also a progression in value: