Govt extends university, TVET funding application deadline - how to apply

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba oversees policy formulation, curriculum implementation, and higher education (Image: Files)

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba oversees policy formulation, curriculum implementation, and higher education (Image: Files)

Fresh university, TVET students get more time to apply for government funding

First-time university students and TVET trainees who missed the August 31 deadline for government funding have been given more time to submit their applications, with the new deadline set for September 21, 2026.

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The extension follows the expiry of the initial application window for tertiary education funding, which had covered university students and TVET trainees seeking financial support for their studies.

The Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba in a sattement noted that as of August 31, the government had received 789,422 applications for funding.

CS Ogamba said the ministry recognised that some eligible students and trainees may not have submitted their applications before the deadline because of various circumstances.

The University of Nairobi. (Image: File)

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The Universities Fund and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) have consequently been directed to extend the application period for all eligible first-time applicants to September 21.

“All eligible first time applicants in universities and TVETs are invited to promptly apply for funding within this extended window,” the government said.

Sh22.12 billion already disbursed

The extension comes as the government continues to disburse funding to students and trainees already in the higher education system.

According to CS Ogamba, Sh22.12 billion has already been disbursed in first-semester or first-term funding to continuing university students and TVET trainees.

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The funding process is taking place under the current Student-Centred Funding Model, which remains the framework applicable to first-time applicants while Parliament considers proposed changes to the country's tertiary education funding system.

The government clarified that applications submitted during the extended window will continue to be considered and processed under the existing model.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is notified for the general information of the public that applications for funding for first time applicants will be considered and processed in accordance with the current Student-Centred Funding Model,” Ogamba added.

How eligible students can apply

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Eligible first-time university students and TVET trainees are required to submit their funding applications through the Higher Education Financing Portal.

Applicants should first have their admission letters before submitting their funding requests.

The application process involves accessing the HEF student portal and logging in using the details used during registration.

Applicants can then submit their funding requests and subsequently monitor the status of their applications.

Students can also use the HELB App or HELB's USSD service to access their funding information.

Those whose funding has been processed can check their application status to establish whether funding has been allocated, including the batch number, and review the scholarship or loan amount awarded.

The disbursement section can also be checked to establish whether funds have been released.

HELB has indicated that students' funding statuses can differ at various stages of the allocation and disbursement process.

Some beneficiaries may have their funds processed while others are still awaiting completion of their payments.

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Where a student's status shows that funds have been paid to a bank account, HELB has advised beneficiaries to check their accounts after 48 hours.

For students receiving upkeep through mobile payment, HELB uses SurePay SMS notifications to inform beneficiaries once funds have been disbursed.

Funding system faces legislative changes

The extension comes as Parliament considers the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026, which proposes changes to the administration of tertiary education funding.

PRESS STATEMENT: FUNDING FOR THE FIRST TIME UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND TVET TRAINEES. pic.twitter.com/ewrDH67M4S — Julius Migos Ogamba, EBS (@HonJuliusMigos) September 3, 2026

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The proposed legislation seeks to establish the Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA), which would replace the Higher Education Loans Board, Universities Fund and TVET Funding Board with a single funding authority.

However, the current government funding arrangements remain in force for first-time applicants.

The government said transitional mechanisms towards the proposed Universal Access and Funding Framework will be implemented once Parliament passes the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026.