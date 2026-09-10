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Nairobi Water announces supply interruption affecting several estates [full list]

Ndunyu Joseph 12:59 - 10 September 2026
File image of a tap. (Nairobi Water)
File image of a tap. (Nairobi Water)
Nairobi Water announces a water supply disruption set to be cause by the scheduled shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant to facilitate emergency repair works along the Sasumua–Kabete pipeline
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The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a water supply interruption in different parts of Nairobi City County affecting several estates.

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In a notice on September 10, 2026, Nairobi Water said that the interruption is scheduled with the shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant to facilitate emergency repair works along the Sasumua–Kabete pipeline.

The shutdown will take place on Friday, September 11, from 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, 12 September at 8:00 a.m.

“As a result, water supply will be interrupted in several parts of Nairobi City County during the repair period. Customers are strongly advised to store adequate water in advance and use available supplies sparingly.”

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Nairobi Water workers at a past inspection exercise. (Image: Sakaja Arthur Johnson)
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Nairobi Water workers at a past inspection exercise. (Image: Sakaja Arthur Johnson)
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The company further released a list of different areas and estates set to be affected by the water supply interruption.

List of affected areas

Westlands / Lavington

Riverside Drive, Chalbi Drive, Convent Drive, Gitanga Road, Kunde Road, Hedred, Mbaazi, Masanduku, Leloghi Gardens, Ole Ndume Road, King'ara Road, Riara Road and environs.

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Kileleshwa

Kandara Road, Gichugu Road, Mazeras Road, Mbooni Road, Othaya Road, Kaputei, Laikipia Road, Githunguri, DoD, St. George's School, Tembere Road and environs.

University of Nairobi & Valley Road

University of Nairobi (UoN) main campus, customers along Mamlaka Line, and Valley Road.

Kilimani / Hurlingham

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Argwings Kodhek Road (from Chaka Road to Hurlingham), Hurlingham Shopping Centre and environs, Mtito Andei Road, Kindaruma Road, Rose Avenue, Lower George Padmore Road, Daystar University, Denis Pritt Road, Coptic Hospital and surrounding areas.

Upper Hill

Matumbato, Kiambere, Masaba areas, Mawenzi Road, parts of Hospital Road, Kenya Road, Elgon Road, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), KEMRI Flats (Mbagathi Way).

Dagoretti / Kawangware/Waithaka

Lower Gitanga Road, parts of Kawangware, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, Kagira, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kabiria, Mithonge, Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, Upper Waithaka, Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market and Mariguini.

Uthiru/Mutuini / Gatina

Uthiru Muthua area, Muchugia Road, Mutego, Mutuini and environs, Gatina and surrounding areas.

Jamhuri / Kabarnet / Kenyatta Market vicinity

Bishop Magua, Kabarnet Road, parts of Joseph Kang'ethe Road, Muchai Drive (from Ngong Road to Mbaruk Road), Jamhuri Estate, Upper Hill areas, KNH, KEMRI Offices, Highview 1 & 2, Kenyatta Market and environs.

Kibera and environs

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Makina, Karanja Road & environs, Fort Jesus, Olympic, Kibera Kianda, parts of Gatwekera, parts of Ayany, Kibera Mwembeni, Makongeni environs, Kwa DC, Lindi, KEMRI Flats (Mbagathi Way), Highrise Estate.

Kang'ethe / Togo Flats

Kinoo Road / Joseph Kang'ethe Junction - Togo Flats, Kang'ethe Greens (Upper Flats).

Langata/Nairobi West / Madaraka

Langata Barracks, Sunvalley 1 & 2, Royal Park, Dog Unit, KMA, St. Mary's and environs, Madaraka, Hima Gardens and Siwaka, Funguo Estate, Akila 2 & environs, Rangers Court, Leeban B, Nairobi West Shopping Centre.

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Karen and surrounding areas

Bogani East Road, Muiri Lane, Forest Edge, Mukinduri Road, Muricho Road, Mukoma Road, Kisembe East, Magadi Road, Ndorobo Road, Kikeni Road, Ndovu Road, Kifaru Road, Tandara Road, Mutamaiyo, Mundenderu Road, Kikeni Close, Korongo Road, Swara Lodge environs, and Quere Lane.

Langata South Road, Mukoyeti West & East, Mukoyeti Road, Langata South Road (between Bogani East Road and Ushirika), May East, Dalat, Royale, Kuwinda Road, Kufuga Road, Koitobos, Twiga Hill, Ushirika, Masai West, Hardy, Milima, Simba Hill, Giraffe Centre, Tumbili, Macushla, Bogani Road, Nzohe, Kasuku, Kwarara, Silanga Road, Kumbe Road, Comboni, Mbagathi Ridge.

Central Business District, South B & C, Airport corridor

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Central Business District (CBD), areas along Mombasa Road, South B and South C estates (including Mater Hospital), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), SGR, Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZA), Coca-Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, estates and industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village, Tassia Estate and MAVWASCO.

Ngara/Gigiri / Diplomatic areas

Ngara area, Forest Road, Desai Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, Muranga Road, Park Road, Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Village Market, UNEP and US Embassy.

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Nairobi Water announces supply interruption affecting several estates [full list]