Nairobi Water announces supply interruption affecting several estates [full list]
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a water supply interruption in different parts of Nairobi City County affecting several estates.
In a notice on September 10, 2026, Nairobi Water said that the interruption is scheduled with the shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant to facilitate emergency repair works along the Sasumua–Kabete pipeline.
The shutdown will take place on Friday, September 11, from 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, 12 September at 8:00 a.m.
“As a result, water supply will be interrupted in several parts of Nairobi City County during the repair period. Customers are strongly advised to store adequate water in advance and use available supplies sparingly.”
The company further released a list of different areas and estates set to be affected by the water supply interruption.
List of affected areas
Westlands / Lavington
Riverside Drive, Chalbi Drive, Convent Drive, Gitanga Road, Kunde Road, Hedred, Mbaazi, Masanduku, Leloghi Gardens, Ole Ndume Road, King'ara Road, Riara Road and environs.
Kileleshwa
Kandara Road, Gichugu Road, Mazeras Road, Mbooni Road, Othaya Road, Kaputei, Laikipia Road, Githunguri, DoD, St. George's School, Tembere Road and environs.
University of Nairobi & Valley Road
University of Nairobi (UoN) main campus, customers along Mamlaka Line, and Valley Road.
Kilimani / Hurlingham
Argwings Kodhek Road (from Chaka Road to Hurlingham), Hurlingham Shopping Centre and environs, Mtito Andei Road, Kindaruma Road, Rose Avenue, Lower George Padmore Road, Daystar University, Denis Pritt Road, Coptic Hospital and surrounding areas.
Upper Hill
Matumbato, Kiambere, Masaba areas, Mawenzi Road, parts of Hospital Road, Kenya Road, Elgon Road, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), KEMRI Flats (Mbagathi Way).
Dagoretti / Kawangware/Waithaka
Lower Gitanga Road, parts of Kawangware, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, Kagira, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kabiria, Mithonge, Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, Upper Waithaka, Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market and Mariguini.
Uthiru/Mutuini / Gatina
Uthiru Muthua area, Muchugia Road, Mutego, Mutuini and environs, Gatina and surrounding areas.
Jamhuri / Kabarnet / Kenyatta Market vicinity
Bishop Magua, Kabarnet Road, parts of Joseph Kang'ethe Road, Muchai Drive (from Ngong Road to Mbaruk Road), Jamhuri Estate, Upper Hill areas, KNH, KEMRI Offices, Highview 1 & 2, Kenyatta Market and environs.
Kibera and environs
Makina, Karanja Road & environs, Fort Jesus, Olympic, Kibera Kianda, parts of Gatwekera, parts of Ayany, Kibera Mwembeni, Makongeni environs, Kwa DC, Lindi, KEMRI Flats (Mbagathi Way), Highrise Estate.
Kang'ethe / Togo Flats
Kinoo Road / Joseph Kang'ethe Junction - Togo Flats, Kang'ethe Greens (Upper Flats).
Langata/Nairobi West / Madaraka
Langata Barracks, Sunvalley 1 & 2, Royal Park, Dog Unit, KMA, St. Mary's and environs, Madaraka, Hima Gardens and Siwaka, Funguo Estate, Akila 2 & environs, Rangers Court, Leeban B, Nairobi West Shopping Centre.
Karen and surrounding areas
Bogani East Road, Muiri Lane, Forest Edge, Mukinduri Road, Muricho Road, Mukoma Road, Kisembe East, Magadi Road, Ndorobo Road, Kikeni Road, Ndovu Road, Kifaru Road, Tandara Road, Mutamaiyo, Mundenderu Road, Kikeni Close, Korongo Road, Swara Lodge environs, and Quere Lane.
Langata South Road, Mukoyeti West & East, Mukoyeti Road, Langata South Road (between Bogani East Road and Ushirika), May East, Dalat, Royale, Kuwinda Road, Kufuga Road, Koitobos, Twiga Hill, Ushirika, Masai West, Hardy, Milima, Simba Hill, Giraffe Centre, Tumbili, Macushla, Bogani Road, Nzohe, Kasuku, Kwarara, Silanga Road, Kumbe Road, Comboni, Mbagathi Ridge.
Central Business District, South B & C, Airport corridor
Central Business District (CBD), areas along Mombasa Road, South B and South C estates (including Mater Hospital), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), SGR, Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZA), Coca-Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, estates and industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village, Tassia Estate and MAVWASCO.
CUSTOMER NOTICE: Water Supply Interruption in parts of Nairobi City County— Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) September 10, 2026
Nairobi Water wishes to inform the public of a scheduled shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant to facilitate emergency repair works along the Sasumua–Kabete pipeline.
The Shutdown will take place… pic.twitter.com/CxNSRGjGRv
Ngara/Gigiri / Diplomatic areas
Ngara area, Forest Road, Desai Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, Muranga Road, Park Road, Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Village Market, UNEP and US Embassy.
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