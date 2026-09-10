Absa Bank Kenya on September 10, 2026, confirmed Yusuf Omari as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

Absa Bank Kenya on September 10, 2026, confirmed Yusuf Omari as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

Who is Yusuf Omari? Meet the Absa Kenya veteran now named bank’s CEO

Newly appointed Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO Yusuf Omari has spent more than two decades rising through the ranks of the lender, from finance and internal audit to the top executive office

Absa Bank Kenya has confirmed the appointment of long-serving executive Yusuf Omari as the bank’s new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

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In a notice on September 10, the bank announced that Omari’s appointment takes effect immediately.

“A seasoned banking executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning finance, treasury, risk management, governance, sustainability, strategy and transformation, and executive management, Yusuf is well positioned to lead the next chapter of our business,” Absa Bank Kenya said.

“We are confident that his experience and leadership will continue to advance our strategic priorities in Kenya and deliver sustained value for our customers, clients, and stakeholders. Congratulations, Yusuf."

Absa Bank Kenya confirms Yusuf Omari as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

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Omari has spent more than two decades inside the institution he will now lead, moving from the bank's finance leadership to its top executive position.

His appointment gives Absa a CEO who already knows the bank's operations, financial position and strategic priorities from the inside, having built much of his career within the institution formerly known as Barclays Bank Kenya.

Omari joined the bank in 2004 after about six years at KPMG, where he worked as a senior auditor.

At Absa, he initially served as Head of Internal Audit for the East and West Africa cluster before becoming Head of Compliance.

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He later rose to become Chief Financial Officer, a position he held for more than a decade.

Absa Bank Kenya on September 10, 2026, confirmed Yusuf Omari as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

Omari first stepped into the role of Interim Managing Director in November 2022 and served during another leadership transition.

He subsequently returned to the CFO position before being appointed interim CEO again in July 2026 following the departure of Abdi Mohamed.

That second transition came after Mohamed resigned as Absa Bank Kenya's Managing Director and CEO effective June 30, 2026, to pursue other career opportunities.

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The board initially appointed Omari as interim CEO while beginning the search for a substantive replacement.

From auditor to bank chief

According to Omari's professional background, he has more than 27 years of experience across finance, governance, risk management, sustainability and executive management.

Absa Bank Kenya on September 10, 2026, confirmed Yusuf Omari as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

At Absa, his CFO role placed him at the centre of the bank's financial strategy, capital management and performance.

Absa's own profile says he joined the institution from KPMG in 2004 and subsequently served as Head of Internal Audit for the East and West Africa cluster from 2004 to 2008, Head of Compliance from 2008 to 2009 and then Chief Financial Officer from 2009.

He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor and is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya and the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Omari holds an MBA from Strathmore Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi.

He has also undertaken an Advanced Management Programme jointly associated with Strathmore and IESE Business School.

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Beyond his executive responsibilities, he has served on the boards of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya and University of Nairobi Enterprise Services.

Taking charge after a leadership transition

Absa Bank Kenya on September 10, 2026, confirmed Yusuf Omari as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

Omari's appointment comes after Absa Bank Kenya reported a Sh10.53 billion profit after tax for the six months ended June 2026, although earnings were down 9.8 per cent year-on-year as lower interest rates put pressure on income.

At the same time, customer assets grew 8 per cent to Sh329.9 billion, while deposits increased to Sh380.7 billion.

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The bank also reported a return on equity of 21.7 per cent and increased its interim dividend to Sh0.50 per share.

These results were the first delivered under Omari's interim leadership.

His appointment therefore turns what was initially a temporary succession role into a permanent leadership position.

Omari has also placed sustainability among his areas of focus. His professional profile describes him as an advocate for sustainable finance and a leader supporting Absa's transition towards its net-zero ambitions.