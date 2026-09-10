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Foreign traders in Kenya: See the 10 key rules behind the government’s new directive

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 19:11 - 10 September 2026
A shoe trader sets up his wares on the pavement on an unidentified street in Nairobi CBD (Image: Files)
Kenya says foreign nationals can still trade in the country, but they must meet immigration, residency, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements. Here are 10 key rules shaping the Government’s position.
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The debate over foreign traders in Kenya has often been reduced to a simple question:

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Are foreigners being pushed out of small-scale business?

The Government’s own position is more nuanced.

It says the September 2 directives are about regulating participation in vulnerable sectors, promoting fair competition and protecting Kenyan livelihoods, rather than imposing a blanket ban on foreigners.

Here are 10 major rules and principles at the centre of that position.

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Hawkers and small traders on a crowded street in Eastleigh, Nairobi County (Image: Files)
Hawkers and small traders on a crowded street in Eastleigh, Nairobi County (Image: Files)

1. Foreigners are not automatically barred from doing business

Foreign nationals can continue living, working and trading in Kenya, provided they meet the requirements set by Kenyan law.

The Government says nationality alone does not prevent someone from operating a business.

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2. Immigration status must be in order

Foreign traders must comply with Kenya’s immigration requirements governing their entry and stay in the country.

Being able to operate a business depends partly on having lawful status in Kenya.

3. The right permits still matter

Where a business activity requires a work permit or other immigration authorization, foreign nationals are expected to obtain and maintain the necessary documentation.

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The Government has placed permit compliance at the center of the current exercise.

4. Businesses must be properly registered and licensed

Foreign-owned businesses are expected to meet the same registration and licensing requirements applicable under Kenyan law.

The issue, according to the Government, is whether a trader is operating legally rather than simply whether they are foreign.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) officers patrol the streets of the city (Image: Files)
Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) officers patrol the streets of the city (Image: Files)

5. EAC citizens must also follow Kenyan law

Citizens from other East African Community countries may benefit from regional integration arrangements, but they are still expected to comply with Kenyan rules governing entry, stay and the provision of services.

6. Free movement does not mean operating without regulation

Kenya continues to support the EAC Common Market and the free movement of people, capital, goods and services.

But the Government's position is that those rights operate within agreed regional frameworks and applicable national laws.

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7. Foreign nationals are being asked to regularize their status

PS Korir Sing’oei urged foreigners living and doing business in Kenya to regularize their residency and business documentation.

The exercise is intended to give those who are not properly documented an opportunity to put their affairs in order.

Dr. Abraham Korir Sing’oei the Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department of Foreign Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (Image: Files)
Dr. Abraham Korir Sing’oei the Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department of Foreign Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (Image: Files)
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8. Government says it will provide guidance

Regularisation is not being presented solely as an enforcement exercise.

According to Sing’oei, the Government will provide guidance to help affected foreign nationals understand and meet residency and business requirements.

9. The policy is also about protecting local businesses and jobs

Mudavadi said the measures are intended to protect vulnerable parts of Kenya’s economy, promote fair competition and secure sustainable livelihoods for Kenyan citizens.

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The Government is therefore linking regulation of foreign participation to economic protection.

10. Enforcement does not give anyone a license to harass foreigners

The Government has also drawn a line between enforcing the law and attacking foreign nationals.

Mudavadi said foreigners and their businesses remain protected, while threats, harassment or interference are unlawful and should be handled through proper Government processes.

Taken together, the Government’s position is straightforward:

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Foreign nationals are not being told they cannot trade in Kenya; they are being told that where they trade, they must do so legally.

The stated goal is to balance regional integration with domestic regulation while protecting vulnerable sectors of the Kenyan economy.

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