Roselle farming in Kenya: A practical guide to growing, drying and selling hibiscus
Roselle is not the ornamental hibiscus commonly planted for flowers.
Farmers growing it commercially are primarily after the thick red calyces that develop around the seed capsules and are used for tea, drinks, syrups and other products.
Kenyan research on the crop is still relatively limited, so farmers should be cautious about copying yield or fertilizer figures from other countries.
The basic agronomy, however, is well established.
Ideal climatic conditions
Roselle prefers warm temperatures, good drainage and a distinct dry period towards the end of the crop.
The crop performs well at temperatures of roughly 18°C to 35°C, with growth slowing sharply in colder conditions.
It is also sensitive to frost.
During vegetative growth, it needs adequate moisture, but excessive rain and humidity around flowering and harvest can reduce calyx quality.
It has a deep root system and can tolerate dry conditions once established.
For Kenyan farmers, well-drained, reasonably deep loam soils are a good starting point.
Heavy soils should be properly worked to improve drainage and rooting.
Roselle is also photoperiod-sensitive.
It flowers as day length decreases, meaning planting time matters for more than rainfall alone.
Planting and early management
Roselle can be direct-seeded, although some growers raise seedlings for transplanting at around four weeks.
For calyx production, wider spacing is preferred than when the crop is grown for leaves.
One established production guide recommends about 90 – 120 cm between rows and 60 – 90 cm between plants, while PROSEA notes spacing of about 120 × 90 cm for calyx production.
The exact spacing should be adjusted to the variety and local conditions rather than treated as a fixed Kenyan standard.
Planting depth of around 2 – 3 cm is adequate.
The seedbed should be fine and free of standing water.
The first weeks are important because young plants compete poorly with weeds.
Keep the field clean during establishment, particularly before the canopy closes.
Roselle responds to fertilisation, but nutrient requirements vary with soil; a soil test is more useful than applying a blanket fertiliser rate.
Organic manure can also be incorporated before planting.
4 - 6 months to the calyses
Roselle has a relatively long vegetative period.
Flowering can begin anywhere from about two to seven months after planting, depending on variety and day length, while commercial calyces are generally harvested about two to three weeks after flowering.
In many production systems, the main calyx harvest falls around four to six months after sowing.
The harvest window is critical.
The fleshy calyx should be picked after the flower has fallen but before the seed capsule dries and splits open.
Regular picking can also extend the flowering and harvesting period.
For farmers growing specifically for dried hibiscus, harvesting at the correct stage is only half the job.
Timely drying process
Fresh calyces contain substantial moisture and need to be dried promptly and hygienically.
The recommended approach is thorough air-drying in a clean, well-ventilated environment.
Direct sun can reduce quality, while contact with bare soil can contaminate the product and lower its value.
Artificial drying is possible, but temperatures should remain below about 43°C.
The finished calyces should be completely dry before storage, protected from moisture, dust, insects and mould.
This is particularly important because a farmer may grow a good crop and still lose value through poor post-harvest handling.
FAO notes that consistent roselle quality depends heavily on the harvest stage and drying process.
Selling roselle
The simplest market is dried calyces, which can be sold in bulk to traders, processors and beverage businesses.
Further value can come from processing the dried crop into tea blends, drinks, syrups, jams and other food products.
There is already evidence of roselle cultivation and product development in Kenya.
Research at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology found good consumer acceptance of roselle-based drinks and recommended expanding cultivation and utilisation.
For a commercial farmer, however, the practical rule is straightforward:
Identify the buyer before planting a large acreage.
Confirm whether the market wants fresh or dried calyces, the required quality, packaging and moisture specifications, and how much it is prepared to take.
Roselle may be a hardy crop, but commercial success still depends on disciplined production - and on having somewhere to sell the harvest.
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