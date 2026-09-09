Plantain farming is gradually emerging as a profitable venture in Kenya’s banana sector higher starch content and lower sugar levels, which makes them ideal for cooking rather than raw consumption (Image: Files)

Plantain farming is gradually emerging as a profitable venture in Kenya’s banana sector higher starch content and lower sugar levels, which makes them ideal for cooking rather than raw consumption (Image: Files)

Plantain farming in Kenya: Varieties, planting guide, costs, yields and market

Plantain farming in Kenya is still a relatively small niche, but KALRO research has identified varieties that can perform well under Kenyan conditions. Here is how to choose planting material, prepare your land, manage water and nutrients, control diseases, estimate yields and find a market.

Plantain is a type of Musa cultivated mainly for cooking.

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Unlike dessert bananas, plantains are generally harvested green and cooked as chips, fried foods, roasted food and other dishes.

In Kenya, plantain production has traditionally been associated with the Coast, but KALRO trials have also tested varieties in medium-altitude areas such as Murang'a.

Urban demand, particularly in Nairobi, has created additional market interest.

Plantain farming offers Kenyan farmers an opportunity to participate in a growing specialty fruit market, particularly in urban areas where cooking bananas are becoming more popular (Image: Files)

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Which plantain varieties do well in Kenya?

KALRO has tested Mkono wa Tembo, Kampala and Bokoboko under Kenyan conditions.

In a Murang'a trial at about 1,450 metres above sea level, Mkono wa Tembo produced an average bunch weight of 43 kg, compared with 24.5 kg for Kampala and 16.6 kg for Bokoboko.

Mkono wa Tembo also produced an average 119 fingers per bunch.

Kampala produced 85 fingers per bunch, while Bokoboko produced 59.

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These results come from a specific trial and should not be treated as guaranteed farm yields.

Variety performance changes with location, soil, water and management.

Where can you grow plantain in Kenya?

Plantain requires warm conditions, adequate moisture and fertile, well-drained soil.

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KALRO recommends about 1,000 mm or more of well-distributed annual rainfall, an optimum temperature around 27°C and soil pH of about 5.8 - 6.5.

Waterlogged soils should be avoided.

Plantain can therefore be considered in parts of the Coast, Western Kenya, Nyanza, Central Kenya and other suitable areas, but the actual decision should be based on the farm's altitude, soil, temperature and water availability.

How to prepare land for plantain

Start with a soil test.

KALRO recommends planting holes of about 60cm × 60cm × 60cm. Larger holes may be used in drier conditions.

Mix topsoil with well-decomposed manure and the recommended basal fertiliser before planting.

On sloping land, use appropriate erosion-control measures.

Plant at the beginning of reliable rains where possible.

Where rainfall is unreliable, plan irrigation before establishing the plantation.

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How many plantains fit in an acre?

Spacing depends on plant size.

KALRO recommends about:

4m × 4m for tall varieties

3m × 3m for medium varieties

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3m × 2m for short varieties.

At 3m × 3m, an acre holds roughly 450 plants.

Do not increase plant population simply to fit more plants onto the land.

Crowding can increase competition for water and nutrients and may create a more favourable environment for some pests and diseases.

Use clean planting material

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The first commercial decision is the planting material.

Healthy, true-to-type planting material gives a plantation a better start.

Tissue-culture plantlets offer uniformity and reduce the risk of carrying some pests and diseases associated with field-grown planting material.

KEPHIS continues to monitor serious banana threats, including Banana Bunchy Top Virus and Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4).

In surveillance reported in July 2026, KEPHIS said neither disease had been detected in Kenya.

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Buy planting material from reputable, approved sources and avoid moving suspicious suckers between farms.

How to manage water and fertilizer

Plantain needs a reliable supply of moisture, particularly during periods of active growth and bunch development.

Mulching with suitable plant material helps conserve soil moisture, suppress weeds and add organic matter.

Potassium is especially important in banana and plantain production.

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But fertiliser rates should be based on soil-test results, rather than a standard formula copied from another farm.

Regular applications of organic manure can help maintain soil fertility and structure.

Plantain belongs to the genus Musa and are classified into four main groups based on how the fruit grows out in bunches on the stalk (Image: Files)

Manage the suckers

A plantain stool can produce several suckers, but allowing all of them to grow reduces competition between plants.

Maintain a manageable stool with a bearing plant, daughter sucker and younger replacement sucker, removing unwanted growth regularly.

This keeps the plantation productive and makes harvesting easier.

Weeds should also be controlled throughout the production cycle.

Watch for plantain diseases and pests

The main concerns include Banana Xanthomonas Wilt, Fusarium wilt, banana weevil and nematodes.

Banana Xanthomonas Wilt is particularly serious because there is no cure.

Farmers should remove infected plants, disinfect tools and use clean planting material.

Fusarium is soil-borne and can survive in contaminated soil and planting material.

Banana weevils damage the corm, while nematodes attack roots and can weaken the plant.

Regular field inspection is cheaper than waiting until an entire plantation shows symptoms.

Plantains & Kontomire stew (Image: Files)

How long does plantain take to mature?

Under suitable conditions, KALRO's banana production guidance puts flowering at roughly 8 - 12 months after planting, followed by about 3 - 4 months for fruit development.

A first harvest can therefore come roughly 11 - 16 months after planting, depending on variety, climate, water and management.

After establishment, harvesting is staggered as different plants mature at different times.

When should plantain be harvested?

For the green cooking market, harvest when the fingers are well filled and have reached the required maturity while remaining green.

The ideal stage depends on the buyer and the distance to market.

Fruit going to a distant market may need to be harvested earlier than fruit sold nearby.

Handle bunches carefully to limit bruising during harvesting and transport.

What's the average plantain yield per acre?

Yield varies with variety and management.

KALRO's broad banana production guidance gives 30 - 40 tons per hectare under good management, but this is a general banana benchmark, not a guaranteed plantain yield.

The more useful Kenyan plantain data come from the Murang'a trial, where Mkono wa Tembo averaged 43 kg per bunch, Kampala 24.5 kg and Bokoboko 16.6 kg.

For commercial planning, calculate expected production from the actual variety, number of productive stools and expected bunch weight rather than using a single national yield figure.

How much does plantain farming cost in Kenya, per acre?

There is no fixed cost per acre.

Your budget will depend on planting material, land preparation, manure, fertiliser, irrigation, labour, pest and disease control, mulching, harvesting and transport.

KALRO's technical guidance gives a historical general banana-establishment estimate of about KSh100,000 - 120,000 per acre for the first 18 months.

It should not be treated as a current plantain-specific budget.

For a realistic 2026 budget, price the inputs in your county before planting.

Where can you sell plantain in Kenya?

The market remains relatively small compared with Kenya's wider banana industry, but KALRO research has identified demand in urban areas, particularly Nairobi, alongside traditional coastal markets.

Potential buyers include wholesalers, fresh-produce traders, restaurants, hotels, institutions and food processors.

Market research should come before large-scale planting.

Find out which varieties buyers want, the preferred bunch or finger size, delivery requirements and the price they are currently paying.

Recent Mkulima Bora data showed a wide variation in wholesale and retail prices for banana/plantain, demonstrating why farmers should not rely on one national price when calculating expected income.

Can plantain be processed?

Yes. Plantain can be processed into products such as chips, crisps, flour and fried foods.

For a farmer, however, processing only makes commercial sense when there is a reliable market, sufficient raw material and viable processing costs.