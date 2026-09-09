The old way of fishing is changing along Kenya’s coast

Beach Management Units (BMUs) in coastal Kenya are reporting improvements in fishing infrastructure, skills and access to modern equipment, while calling for continued government support to expand opportunities for fishing communities.

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Kokota Chivatsi, chairman of Kidongo Beach Management Unit, said securing a title deed for the BMU’s landing site had enabled the community to benefit from government-backed projects.

He said the title deed had provided a foundation for the development of facilities including a cold storage unit, offices and a social hall, which he said had helped improve fishing activities, incomes and conservation efforts.

Kokota Chivatsi, Chairman of Kidongo Beach Management Unit, says Kidongo BMU has now made progress after getting a title deed for its landing site. #PulseNews pic.twitter.com/544wSVYisd — Pulse Kenya (@PulseLiveKenya) September 9, 2026

Chivatsi said the BMU was now looking to expand fishing activities around Mtwapa Creek and towards the Mombasa side.

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Kidongo BMU has seven landing sites, but Chivatsi said six had yet to be gazetted. He said formal recognition of the sites would create opportunities for additional projects as fishing activities expand.

“Gazetting them will help us get space for more projects,” Chivatsi said, adding that continued investment in the blue economy could create employment opportunities for young people, women and other members of coastal communities.

Chivatsi said fishermen had faced significant challenges since the establishment of BMUs in 2006. These included having to travel long distances to fishing grounds, losses caused by fish spoilage and insecurity around landing sites where fishermen could sometimes be forced to leave.

He said young people should remain a priority as investment in the blue economy grows, allowing them to take advantage of employment and business opportunities linked to the ocean.

At Old Town in Mvita Constituency, Old Town Beach Management Unit chairman Salim Amin Salim said training had helped fishing communities improve the way they manage their activities.

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Salim said BMU leaders had received training in areas including leadership, financial management, cooperation and administration in places such as Kilifi and Ukunda.

He said the training had helped fishing communities develop structures that could enable them to manage their resources and improve their livelihoods.

Salim also credited fisheries officials and the government with supporting fishermen to obtain the permits required to operate.

According to him, some fishermen had transitioned from traditional canoes to motorised fibreglass boats fitted with engines, while BMUs in Mombasa and other areas had established cooperatives where fishermen could save part of their income.

He said such structures could help fishermen build financial stability while reducing their dependence on daily fishing income.

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Salim, however, said fishing communities needed alternative sources of income, particularly during periods when rough seas make fishing difficult.

He urged the government to support alternative ocean-based activities, including cage fishing, which has been adopted by some communities around Lake Victoria.

He said coastal communities had historically depended heavily on fishing without adequate training, savings mechanisms or modern equipment.

Salim said fishermen were previously perceived as having limited literacy and business skills, but training and the establishment of cooperatives were helping change how they approached their livelihoods.

Another fisherman, Salim Mazera, said the adoption of motorised boats and modern fishing equipment had changed fishing practices in his community.

Mazera, who was born in Kwale County and now lives in Kilifi County, said registration under BMUs and the acquisition of licences had also made it easier for fishermen to operate without fear of being stopped, provided they had the required permits for themselves and their boats.

He said government engagement with fishermen had increased and that some of the support received had contributed to improvements in the sector.

Mazera said his area currently had six boats, which he described as evidence of the changes experienced by local fishermen.

However, he called for government support to be distributed according to the needs of individual landing sites.

He said each landing site faced different challenges and should therefore be assessed separately when interventions are planned.

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Residents of Shimoni say the growing focus on the blue economy is creating new opportunities in fishing, tourism, seaweed farming and passenger transport.

Do you think the blue economy can transform livelihoods in coastal communities?#PulseNews pic.twitter.com/hTmr4Aiogb — Pulse Kenya (@PulseLiveKenya) September 9, 2026

Mazera also urged authorities to pay greater attention to young people entering the fishing sector as older fishermen gradually leave the industry.

He called for support in the form of fishing gear, boats and engines to help attract and equip the next generation of fishermen.

The fishermen said the sector had changed considerably from the period when communities relied mainly on canoes and paddles. Mazera said fish was available at the time, but fishermen received low prices and had fewer resources to improve their operations.

They said BMU registration, licensing, modern boats, improved fishing gear, training and cooperatives had contributed to greater organisation within fishing communities.

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