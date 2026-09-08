On September 8, 2026, President William Ruto signed four transformative Bills into law at State House, Nairobi, designed to strengthen public accountability, modernise outdated frameworks, and improve governance (Image: Files)

On September 8, 2026, President William Ruto signed four transformative Bills into law at State House, Nairobi, designed to strengthen public accountability, modernise outdated frameworks, and improve governance (Image: Files)

President Ruto signs 4 new laws: See what changes for Kenyans

President William Ruto has signed four Bills into law, covering public finances, air passenger charges, population planning and trusts. Here is what the new laws change and why they matter.

President William Ruto assented to the four Bills at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, September 8, completing Parliament's legislative process.

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The laws now provide new or amended rules in four areas that can seem unrelated at first glance - but each has a practical effect on how government operates or services are delivered.

The Public Finance Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 strengthens the prudent management, accountability, and oversight of public resources and government funds across Kenya (Image: Files)

Public Finance - Tighter rules for government money

The Public Finance Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 changes how additional funds are transferred to county governments and seeks to remove duplication in the handling of intergovernmental allocations.

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The amendment repeals sections 191A to 191E of the PFM Act and creates a more streamlined mechanism for additional allocations made through intergovernmental agreements.

Parliament said the changes are intended to reduce delays that have sometimes held up county funding and disrupted service delivery.

It also strengthens accountability.

An accounting officer who fails to implement relevant resolutions arising from parliamentary or county assembly consideration of Controller of Budget or Auditor-General reports can now face penalties under the amended framework.

For ordinary Kenyans, the broader issue is simple:

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Money approved for public services should move through the system more efficiently, and officials are expected to account for how it is used.

Air Passenger Charges: Where your airport money goes

The Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Act, 2026 changes how revenue collected from air travellers is administered and remitted.

Under the new arrangement, the Kenya Revenue Authority will directly remit the proceeds to four designated beneficiaries:

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The Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Meteorological Services Authority and Tourism Fund.

This is not a new passenger charge.

The current statutory rates are Sh600 for domestic departures and Sh6,500 for international departures, following an increase that took effect in October 2025.

The latest law is therefore mainly about how the money already collected from passengers is distributed and managed, with the aim of strengthening aviation and tourism.

The Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Cabinet Secretaries stand witness as President Ruto signs four new bills into law at State House, Nairobi on 08th September 2026 (Image: Files)

Population Planning: A council gets its legal footing

The Kenya National Council for Population and Development Act gives the National Council for Population and Development a statutory foundation through an Act of Parliament.

The council will coordinate population and development policies, advise government on demographic trends and support evidence-based population planning.

Parliament has described the legislation as a way of giving the NCPD a stronger legal framework for carrying out those functions.

It may sound technical, but population planning feeds directly into questions such as how many schools, hospitals, houses, jobs and other public services Kenya will need as its population changes.

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Trusts: New rules for managing private wealth

The Trust Administration Act establishes a clearer legal framework for the creation, administration and management of trusts in Kenya.

Trusts are commonly used in estate planning and asset management, where property is held and managed by trustees for beneficiaries.

The new framework sets clearer rules around trustees and beneficiaries and introduces modern provisions for the administration of trusts.

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The reform also matters beyond family wealth.

A clearer trust regime supports Kenya's ambitions as a regional financial and investment center by providing a more predictable framework for managing assets.

So, what changes after the signing?

The four laws cover very different ground, but they share one theme:

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Putting clearer rules around systems that already affect Kenyans every day.

One deals with how public money reaches counties. Another determines where passenger-charge revenue goes.

A third gives population planning a stronger institutional base, while the fourth modernises the legal framework for trusts.