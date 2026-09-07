Ruto mourns death of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu’s husband Hafidh Ameir

President William Ruto has sent his condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan. Ameir, Tanzania’s First Gentleman, died on Monday, September 7, while receiving treatment for a heart condition in Zanzibar

President William Ruto has mourned the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who died on Monday, September 7, 2026.

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Ameir died at about 8am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he had been receiving treatment for a heart condition, according to Tanzania’s Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi.

Ndejembi announced the death on Monday and said funeral arrangements were underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.

President Ruto sends condolences

Ruto expressed his condolences in a message directed at President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania.

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“I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan,” Ruto said.

File image of President William Ruto with Tanzania President Samia Suluhu

The Kenyan President described Ameir as a lifelong companion to President Samia, a beloved father to their children and a distinguished Tanzanian.

“Kenya stands with our Tanzanian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief,” Ruto said, while praying for comfort and strength for President Samia and her family and for Ameir to receive eternal rest.

I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.



On behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, my family and on my own behalf, I… pic.twitter.com/6idp0lZGeM — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 7, 2026

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Who was Hafidh Ameir?

Ameir lived much of his life away from the political spotlight despite being married to one of East Africa’s most prominent political figures.

He was an agriculturalist and academic and was known for maintaining a relatively private profile.

When Samia became Tanzania’s first woman President in 2021, Ameir assumed the ceremonial position of the country's First Gentleman, becoming the first man to hold the role.

The couple married in 1978, when Samia was still at the beginning of her professional and public-service journey.

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They went on to have four children — three sons and a daughter.

Tanzania's State House biography confirms that President Samia is married to Hafidh Ameir and that they have four children.

Their daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, later entered public life and became a politician, serving in Tanzania's legislative institutions.

A private life alongside Tanzania's first female President

Ameir's public profile remained considerably lower than that of his wife, even as Samia rose through Tanzania's political ranks.

Samia began her career in public service in Zanzibar before becoming a Member of Parliament and serving in ministerial positions.

She later became Tanzania's Vice President in 2015 under President John Magufuli.

Following Magufuli's death in March 2021, Samia was sworn in as Tanzania's sixth President and became the country's first female head of state.

Her elevation to the presidency brought greater attention to her family, but Ameir generally remained outside the centre of political affairs.

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His role as First Gentleman was therefore largely defined by his position alongside the President rather than by active participation in government.

Tanzania mourns

The announcement of Ameir's death has triggered messages of condolence from across the region, with Ruto becoming one of the first regional leaders to publicly mourn him.

Pole sana Mheshimiwa Rais Dkt. Samia Suluhu Hassan, poleni sana Wanafamilia wote.



Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un pic.twitter.com/qSD0eJOyGv — Gerson Msigwa (@MsigwaGerson) September 7, 2026