Becoming a mother, the transformation rarely talked about

Every year, thousands of babies are born in Kenya. But with every newborn, a woman is also born into motherhood. Kenya continues to face significant challenges around maternal and newborn health.

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According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, more than 1.1 million births [570,807 boys and 539,706 girls] are recorded in a year.

We have 355 deaths per 100,000 children born. According to Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health [PMNCH], over one third of pregnant women fail to finish the recommended 4 Antenatal Care visits.

Access drops for women with no education as compared to those with higher education.

These statistics highlight an important reality: supporting a healthy child must also mean supporting the woman carrying, giving birth to and raising that child.

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Motherhood has evolved over the years, but one thing remains constant: becoming a mother is a transformation.

In 2026, the concept of matrescence is increasingly being recognized as the physical, emotional, psychological, social and identity-related transition a woman experiences as she becomes a mother.

Just as adolescence marks the transformation of a child into an adult, matrescence marks the transformation of a woman into a mother.

Yet unlike adolescence, which is widely acknowledged and discussed, matrescence is rarely given the same attention.

A new mother may find herself asking: Who am I now? What happens to the person I was before the baby? Am I doing this right?

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Why do I feel overwhelmed when I am supposed to be happy? These questions are normal, but many women experience them in silence.

The rise of social media has given mothers access to more information than ever before. But with that information has come an overwhelming number of opinions about what it means to be a "good" mother.

Don't give your baby certain foods before a particular age. Don't leave your baby with a nanny. Follow this routine. Avoid that product. Do things this way.

newborn baby

While information can empower parents, too much conflicting advice can also create anxiety, guilt and self-doubt.

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Instead of feeling supported, mothers can feel as though they are constantly being judged against an impossible standard. This is why communities matter.

Mothers need spaces where they can share their joys, challenges, fears and experiences without fear of judgement.

They need to hear from experts, but they also need to hear from other mothers who can say, "I've been there too. “because sometimes, knowing that you are not alone can make all the difference.

As a society, we naturally shower newborn babies with love and attention. But in celebrating the baby, we can sometimes forget the woman who has just undergone an enormous transformation.

We ask how the baby is doing. We celebrate the baby's milestones. We buy things for the baby but, who asks the mother how she is doing? Supporting the mother is not separate from supporting the child.

When mothers are informed, supported and emotionally well, families and communities benefit too.

This is where the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair plays an important role.

For nearly two decades, Baby Banda has grown alongside the realities of motherhood in Kenya.

Since 2008, the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair has created a platform where expectant and new parents can access information, discover products and services, meet experts and connect with other families.

Each year, the event has continued to evolve because motherhood itself continues to evolve.

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Today, parents need more than products. They need access to trusted information. They need healthcare and caregiving experts.

They need practical guidance. They need technology and digital parenting resources. Most importantly, they need community.

The Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair 2026, taking place from 25th–27th September at the Sarit Expo Centre, is designed around this changing reality.

The event will create opportunities for mothers to learn from caregiver and parenting experts, connect with other parents and discover resources that can support them through different stages of their journey.

It will also place greater emphasis on the involvement of fathers and caregivers, recognizing that raising a child is not the responsibility of a mother alone.

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Fathers, partners, grandparents, nannies and other caregivers all play an important role in creating a supportive environment for both mother and child, through education, connection and shared experiences, the Baby Banda Pregnancy and Baby Fair aim to strengthen the parenting ecosystem around Kenyan families.

Motherhood is not a destination reached on the day a baby is born. It is an ongoing journey of growth, discovery, adjustment and transformation.

As Kenya continues to nurture the next generation, we must also nurture the women raising them.

Supporting mothers through every stage of matrescence is not simply about making motherhood easier. It is about building stronger families, healthier communities and a better future for the next generation.