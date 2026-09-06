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DJ Xclusive weds Mshai: Glamorous careers & love story of the newlyweds

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 16:42 - 06 September 2026
DJ Xclusive honours tradition as he seals romance with lover in colourful wedding
The event was a celebration where love met style, tradition found its place beside modern glamour, and every detail seemed designed to tell a story of love.
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Love met style and tradition found its place beside modern glamour as DJ Xclusive sealed romance with his lover, Sharlet Mshai in a colourful traditional wedding.

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The invite-only event went down on Saturday, September 5, 2026 with close friends and family witnessing the significant milestone in the couple’s life.

Media personality Mwalimu Rachel who was among those present celebrated the couple’s big day and gave a glimpse of how the event unfolded.

“It’s a beautiful day to celebrate love between my co-host and big brother from another mother, DJ Xclusive, and Mshai. May God bless your union, my people! You both looked so good, and I’m honoured to have been invited to witness this,” she stated.

Fashion meets tradition & elegance as DJ Xclusive weds

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Fashion and elegance was on display with DJ Xclusive rocking a traditional ceremonial outfit with complementing accessories and a cream floral-patterned drape, decorated with red and brown motifs covering his torso.

DJ Xclusive dancing as he sealed his romance with Sharlet Mshai in a glamorous wedding on Saturday, September 5, 2026
DJ Xclusive dancing as he sealed his romance with Sharlet Mshai in a glamorous wedding on Saturday, September 5, 2026

He wore a cream kurta-style top with matching trousers and a traditional headpiece with a decorative band to complete the look.

The bride also stuck the cram and brown theme, stepping out in a traditional-style ensemble with striking cream and metallic embellishments.

The colour of her attire blended perfectly with the subtle decorative accents and the multiple layered beaded necklaces, giving her an elegant and bold look.

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Sharlet Mshai dancing as she sealed her romance with DJ Xclusive in a glamorous wedding on Saturday, September 5, 2026
Sharlet Mshai dancing as she sealed her romance with DJ Xclusive in a glamorous wedding on Saturday, September 5, 2026

The traditional wedding ceremony was preceded by a lavish proposal back in January 2026.

DJ Xclusive went down on one knee in Dubai, with Mshai accepting his proposal and taking their relationship to the next level.

Couple's friends celebrate union

Following their beautiful wedding ceremony, the couple’s friends penned heartwarming messages wishing the couple endless love, happiness, and lifelong companionship.

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“Big big congratulations @xclusivedeejay!🥳 You have such a good heart and if there’s anyone who deserves a beautiful love it’s you!🥹” Michelle Ntalami wrote.

On his part, media personality Alex Mwakideu wished them well writing: “Congratulations my brother 🙌🏾🔥👏🏾”.

Glamorous careers: Radio & entertainment meet fashion

DJ Xclusive is an accomplished disk jockey and an award-winning radio presenter who plies his trade at Kiss 100 FM.

Mshai on the other hand is a fashion entrepreneur and a digital content creator who has maintained a relatively private profile compared to her husband.

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06.09.2026
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