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Gachagua’s bold declaration on Sifuna & deputising him

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 11:47 - 06 September 2026
Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a community engagement event in Spokane Washington, USA
The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader hailed Sifuna as a serious contender, confirming that he is willing to support the youthful lawmaker should the opposition settles on him as its candidate to send President William Ruto home in 2027.
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gchagua has given his candid take on Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions and addressed the possibility of deputising the Nairobi Senator.

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While addressing Kenyans in Spokane, Washington State on Sunday, September 6, 2026, Gachagua exuded confidence that the opposition has serious candidates that have what it takes to send President William Ruto home.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader hailed Sifuna as a serious contender, confirming that he is willing to support the youthful lawmaker should the opposition settles on him as its candidate to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

We are very serious presidential candidates, and Sifuna is one of them, and we can give to anybody, including Sifuna. I have told my younger brother Edwin Sifuna not to be persuaded by anybody; go for it.
Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a community engagement event in Spokane Washington, USA
Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a community engagement event in Spokane Washington, USA
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I have told him not to be intimidated by anybody. You have come of age. There is no problem; even I can deputise Sifuna.

Gachagua urges more young people to take up leadership

Gachagua emphasised that the opposition is committed to fielding a single presidential candidate and as such, he has no problem backing any candidate agreed upon by the opposition.

The people of Kenya have told us one single presidential candidate. It is the easiest and surest way. We have agreed among ourselves; we shall agree on one person.

He also warmed up to generational change in the country’s leadership, urging more young people to step up and go for elective seats in the 2027 general election.

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"It is about time we accept that we cannot be telling our young leaders they are the leaders of tomorrow; that is misguiding them," he said.

The rise of Sifuna

With eleven moths to the general election, political realignments are gathering pace with the opposition lining up to face off with Ruto.

Sifuna’s meteoric rise continues to unsettle succession politics in the country as Ruto fights on to secure a second term in office.

The Senator who was kicked out as the Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) teamed up with firebrand politicians, including Babu Owino and James Orengo to unveil the Linda Mwananchi political formation.

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Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at a past Linda Mwananchi rally
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at a past Linda Mwananchi rally

The outfit has since attracted tens of politicians who have made their resolve to send the Kenya Kwanza home.

Although he is yet to declare his interest in the top seat, Sifuna has in the past hinted at joining the race, with opinion polls consistently ranking him behind Ruto and among the top contenders alongside Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matuiang’i.

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