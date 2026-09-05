6 former governors shaping Kenya’s 2027 presidential election

Armed with established networks, loyal political bases, experience and a deep understanding of county and national politics, these former governors are emerging as potential kingmakers and shapers of Kenya’s next political order.

As parties realign and presidential coalitions take shape, a section of former governors have emerged as powerful actors in the unfolding 2027 election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armed with established networks, loyal political bases, experience and a deep understanding of county and national politics, these former governors are emerging as potential kingmakers and shapers of Kenya’s next political order.

Here are some former governors shaping regional voting blocs, negotiating alliances and mobilising grassroots support for either side of the political divide as the 2027 contest takes shape.

Wycliffe Oparanya in Ruto's corner

Wycliffe Oparanya had settled down in retirement after serving two terms as Kakamega County Governor when he was picked for a slot in Ruto’s cabinet following the formation of the broad-based government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, Wycliffe Oparanya

With Edwin Sifuna staking his claim in the scramble for the Mulembe nation votes, Oparanya’s presence in the Ruto camp has provided the much-needed reinforcement for Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.

His political fortunes appear to have changed with his name among those mentioned as potential running mates for the President in 2027.

Kawira Mwangaza's political light continues to shine

Even after being impeached, Kawira Mwangaza continues to play a more visible role in defining the political choices that Kenyans will face in 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Meru County boss has found her place in the opposition, teaming up with firebrand politicians Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino and James Orengo in an alliance that is shaping the 2027 presidential election contest.

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza addressing a political rally in the company of Babu Owino and Edwin Sifuna

That Kawira Mwanga still wields political influence and is a formidable force was not in in doubt as she hosted the Linda Mwananchi brigade in Meru on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

With the unfolding political mobilisation and battle for supremacy in the region, her decision to align with Linda Mwananchi is yet another hurdle in the path of Deputy President Kindiki Kithure who is facing the experienced Peter Munya, Justin Muturi and Rigathi Gachagua as he seeks to secure a second term for his boss.

Hassan Joho

Advertisement

Advertisement

In politics there are no permanent enemies or friends and Joho’s alliance with President William Ruto is a perfect illustration of this.

Like Oparanya, Joho had exited elective politics and settled down in ODM party leadership when he was appointed to serve in the broad-based government as a Cabinet Secretary.

This appointment signalled a remarkable transformation from a fierce critic who once confessed publicly that he cannot work with Ruto to a loyal defender and a trusted ally who is on the frontline making a strong case for Ruto’s reelection.

Joho is a beloved political figure in the Coast region and beyond, with Mombasa being his home turf.

His mastery of the political landscape and experience in political mobilisation make him an asset in the Tutam camp.

Charity Ngilu

Charity Ngilu became the first Kenyan woman who dared to vie for the presidency, challenging the then President Daniel Arap Moi for the top seat in 1997.

She paved the way for women's leadership in Kenya with her daring spirit inspiring many women in the country.

After being in the political scene for several decades, the former Kitui governor has a wealth of experience and influence that the united opposition has embraced.

Her influence is particularly visible in the opposition's efforts to build a united challenge to Ruto as she closes ranks with Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka in a bid to secure the Ukambani region vote block and beyond and channel it to one basket for the opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Sonko

Close to six years since he was unceremoniously impeached as the governor for Nairobi County, Sonko has managed to remain relevant in Kenya’s fast-paced politics, a feat that few politicians can attain.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The launch of his political party, National Economic Development Party (NEDP) in December 2025 opened yet another chapter in his political life and thrust him right at the centre of national and city politics.

By blending philanthropy with a robust online presence, a strong connection with Kenyans and a robust grassroots mobilisation machinery, Sonko has managed to retain his political influence and is among former governors who are shaping 2027 presidential elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last few weeks have seen Sonko heighten his political activities and welcome many aspirants to NEDP, a clear indication that the political chapter of his life is not over just yet.

Peter Munya

The Mount Kenya region has been politically active all through and former Meru County Governor Peter Munya is among the players at the heart of the unfolding powerplay.

Former Meru governor Peter Munya

Close to ten years after losing his seat to Kiraitu Murungi in the 2017 election, the Party of National Unity leader has found his place in the current political formation bringing together opposition leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement