Who is Thomas Omondi-Achola? Centum names Acting CEO after James Mworia exit

Thomas Omondi-Achola has taken charge of Centum Investment Company as Acting Group CEO following James Mworia’s departure to lead the National Infrastructure Fund

Centum Investment Company PLC has appointed Thomas Omondi-Achola as its Acting Group Chief Executive Officer following the departure of longtime CEO James Mworia, ushering in a new chapter for one of East Africa's prominent investment groups.

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Omondi-Achola's appointment took effect immediately on Monday, September 7, 2026, after Mworia stepped down to take up his new role as the founding Chief Executive Officer of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

The move is part of Centum's corporate succession plan and is intended to ensure continuity in the group's operations and investment strategy.

But Omondi-Achola has been part of the company's senior leadership since 2018, serving as Group Chief Operating Officer and Partner for Portfolio Operations at Centum Capital Partners.

In those roles, he has been involved in strategy, business turnarounds, value creation and capital exits across more than 15 investee companies.

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File image of Acting Centum CEO Thomas Omondi Achola

From technology to Kenya Airways

Omondi-Achola's career spans more than 25 years and began largely around technology, business systems and operations.

He previously worked at Software Technologies and Simba Technology before joining Uchumi Supermarkets, where he held IT and strategy implementation responsibilities.

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His most significant pre-Centum chapter came at Kenya Airways, where he spent more than 13 years in a succession of senior positions.

His roles included Head of IT Development, Head of Operations Control, Head of HR Business Partners, General Manager of Jambojet, Director of Strategy and Performance Management and Chief Transformation Officer.

He also served as Acting Chief Commercial Officer at the national carrier.

Omondi-Achola's stint at Jambojet was particularly notable. He served as General Manager of the low-cost airline during its formative years, giving him experience in building and managing an operation within a larger corporate structure.

The Centum chapter

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The Acting CEO joined Centum in 2018 and subsequently became one of the key executives supporting Mworia's strategy.

Centum's own corporate records identify him as Partner for Portfolio Operations at Centum Capital Partners.

He previously served as Chief Transformation Officer at Sidian and helped oversee its turnaround, with Centum saying he helped take the bank to a US$4 million profit position within 18 months.

The investment company has since completed its exit from the lender.

His responsibilities have also included working with management teams, improving operational performance and preparing businesses for investment exits.

The man taking over from Mworia

Mworia's exit closes a nearly 18-year chapter at Centum. The company says that during his tenure, total assets expanded from about Sh4 billion in December 2008 to approximately Sh46 billion, while the group retired Sh20 billion in total debt, including KSh16 billion at Centum PLC level.

Centum also says the period produced about KSh5.8 billion in cumulative declared and approved dividends for shareholders.

The outgoing CEO also oversaw major developments and strategic investments, including Vipingo SEZ, Pearl Marina and TRIFIC SEZ, alongside recent transactions involving Sidian Bank and Nabo Capital.

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Education and professional background

Omondi-Achola holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and an MBA in Finance from the University of Nairobi. He later obtained an MBA in General Management from IESE Business School in Spain.

He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and has undertaken executive development programmes involving institutions including the University of Pretoria, Rolls-Royce and General Electric.

He also sits on several corporate boards, including those of Longhorn Publishers, Nabo Capital, Jafari Credit, Standard Group, Tribus Solutions Group, Tier Data and Greenblade Growers, according to Centum.

Centum's board said his experience in portfolio operations, turnarounds and value creation gives him the operational depth and strategic understanding needed to maintain momentum.

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