Fally Ipupa conquers Nairobi in spectacular comeback, delivers a night to remember

Fally Ipupa teamed up with a star-studded lineup of African stars to deliver an electrifying concert at Uhuru Gardens

Fally Ipupa’s concert in Nairobi on Saturday, September 5, 2026 turned into a dazzling festival of fine music and artistry as the rhumba maestro gave revellers a performance that matched his status as one of the best in the game.

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The sold-out concert saw Uhuru Gardens filled to capacity as rhumba enthusiasts trooped to the venue, joining the star’s loyal fans, popularly known as 'The Warriors' who turned up in their thousands.

After a previous concert back in May was cancelled, the chance to perform in Nairobi again over the weekend was an opportunity for redemption, and Fally made the most of it.

How Kenyan stars teamed up with African stars to set the tone

Organisers of the event went to great lengths to ensure that the entertainment needs of revellers were catered for, with a star-studded line-up of local and international stars gracing the stage.

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South African amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela set the tone for the festival with an electrifying performance that matched her energy.

DJ Maphorisa understood the assignment, adding flavour to the event, which turned into a celebration of African music and fun.

Kenyan stars, including Charisma, DJ Ice, Tango Supreme and Kodong Klan gave the concert the authentic Kenyan touch, conquering the big stage and setting the stage for Fally to carry on from where they left.

Inside Fally Ipupa’s electrifying concert that set Uhuru Gardens ablaze

Legendary DJ Joe Mfalme was on the decks, ensuring a steady supply of music, expertly weaving live performances with great music and keeping energy levels high all through the night.

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Fally Ipupa's electrifying performance

The climax of the night was Fally’s moment on the stage, with the crowd going into a wild frenzy as he belted out one hit after another.

He poured emotion into every performance with powerful, soulful vocals that swept through the venue and had the crowd singing along.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli was among the revellers at the concert, with videos taken at the event showing him having a good time.

Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga also stepped out to enjoy the musical experience that stretched deep into the night.

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Every song was met with cheers with Fally’s infectious dance moves on display.

A master of his trade knows how to connect with fans and give them an intimate experience and the Congolese legend did just that when he invited a fan from the crowd to join him on the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

One lucky fan also had the chance to present Fally with a portrait gift, which the singer gracefully accepted.

Inside Fally Ipupa’s electrifying concert that set Uhuru Gardens ablaze