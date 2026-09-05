Mutahi Kahiga is a Kenyan politician currently serving as the fourth Governor of Nyeri County (Image: Files)

Mutahi Kahiga is a Kenyan politician currently serving as the fourth Governor of Nyeri County (Image: Files)

Governor Kahiga says healthcare is non-political as Nyeri nears 600,000 SHA registrations

Nearly 570,000 Nyeri residents have registered with SHA, according to Governor Mutahi Kahiga. His message to those yet to enrol: politics will not pay your hospital bill when illness strikes.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga's argument to Nyeri residents was blunt: healthcare should not be treated as a political decision.

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According to the Governor, nearly 570,000 people in Nyeri County have now registered with the Social Health Authority, with the figure approaching 600,000.

That is significant when placed against Nyeri's official 2019 population of 759,164.

On the face of it, 570,000 registrations would represent roughly three-quarters of the county's 2019 population - although the figures should not be read as a direct coverage rate because population numbers have changed since the census and SHA registration data can include changing household and demographic circumstances.

The Governor's immediate goal is to push that number higher.

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But the bigger story is why SHA registration has become one of Kenya's most politically charged public programmes.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga cuts the tape to launch Karuthi Dispensary, to bring quality preventive, promotive and curative healthcare services closer to more than 2,800 residents of Karuthi Sub-Location and surrounding villages in Nyeri County (Image: Files)

Kenya has crossed 32 million registrations

Nyeri's numbers are part of a much larger national mobilisation.

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As of early September 2026, government figures put SHA registration at more than 32 million Kenyans, or about 68 per cent of the population, with the Digital Health Agency dashboard also showing 32 million-plus registered beneficiaries.

The pace has been rapid.

Government data showed 25.8 million people registered by September 2025, compared with about eight million at the earlier baseline used in official reporting.

By June 2026, the government was reporting 31.5 million registrations.

The figures explain why county governments are increasingly competing to improve their registration rankings.

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Kahiga's call for Nyeri to reclaim a leading position is therefore part of a national race to bring more households into the new health financing system.

The Sh300,000 ICU question

Kahiga used a figure that immediately brings the SHA debate home: Sh300,000 for an ICU admission lasting several days.

The exact cost of ICU treatment varies sharply depending on the hospital, length of stay, medication, procedures and complications.

But the Governor's broader point is difficult to dispute: critical illness can generate bills that quickly exceed what most households can pay from savings.

SHA's health-financing framework specifically includes an Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, designed for high-cost and specialised treatment, including critical and life-threatening conditions.

The current benefit framework has included ICU support at a daily tariff level, although the Ministry of Health has continued reviewing benefit packages and tariffs, including ICU and oncology care, meaning the exact benefits and reimbursement arrangements remain subject to the applicable regulations and contracted-provider rules.

That is the financial argument behind Kahiga's message: illness does not ask which political side a patient supports.

Mary Immaculate Hospital is a 24-hour faith based mission hospital located along Nyeri-Nyahururu Highway in Mweiga, Nyeri County (Image: Files)

Why counties are sending CHPs door to door

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Kahiga has now called on Community Health Promoters to intensify household mobilisation.

That reflects a wider change in Kenya's approach to healthcare. SHA is not simply relying on people to hear about the programme and register on their own.

The government and counties are increasingly using community-level health workers to identify households, encourage registration and connect people to primary healthcare services.

For Nyeri, moving from 570,000 towards 600,000 registrations is therefore likely to depend less on public rallies and more on door-to-door mobilisation.

Registration is only the first test

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The Nyeri numbers are impressive. But registration alone will not settle the SHA debate.

The bigger test is whether registered Kenyans can consistently access treatment when they need it, whether hospitals are reimbursed on time and whether the benefit packages match the health needs of households.

Government figures show healthcare providers had submitted claims worth Sh166.4 billion, with more than KSh125 billion reportedly disbursed by April 2026.

That suggests the system is already handling substantial volumes of healthcare financing.

But public confidence will ultimately depend less on registration totals than on what happens when a Kenyan walks into a hospital.

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For Kahiga, however, the immediate message remains simpler: politicians may argue about SHA, but they will not be the ones paying a family's Sh300,000 hospital bill.