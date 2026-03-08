12 women who are Heads of State in the world currently

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, one of 12 women Heads of State in the World

Only 13 of the world's 193 countries are currently led by a woman. Two of them are in Africa.

Of 193 UN member states, 12 are currently led by a woman as president or prime minister.

That is fewer than 7 per cent.

Nine of these 12 women are the first ever to hold the position in their country.

1. Mia Mottley - Prime Minister, Barbados (Since May 2018)

The longest-serving female head of government in the world right now.

Mia Mottley, Barbados' first female prime minister

Barbados' first female prime minister, she has won three consecutive elections, most recently in February 2026, in which her Labour Party won all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.

She led Barbados to become a republic in November 2021, removing the British monarchy as head of state.

2. Samia Suluhu Hassan - President, Tanzania (Since March 2021)

Hassan became Tanzania's president on March 19, 2021, following the death of President John Magufuli.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

She was constitutionally next in line as vice president.

She is East Africa's only sitting female head of state.

3. Judith Suminwa Tuluka - Prime Minister, DRC (Since June 2024)

The DRC's first female prime minister, appointed June 12, 2024.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka, the DRC's first female prime minister

An economist with a master's degree from the Université libre de Bruxelles, she previously worked at Citibank and UNDP before entering government.

She took office with the country's conflict in its eastern provinces still unresolved.

4. Evika Siliņa - Prime Minister, Latvia (Since September 2023)

Latvia's first female prime minister, in office since September 15, 2023.

Evika Siliņa, Latvia's first female prime minister

A lawyer by training, she took over after her predecessor resigned following coalition disputes.

Her government's priority has been national security and NATO integration.

Latvia shares a border with Russia and is among NATO's highest defence spenders relative to GDP.

5. Hilda Heine - President, Marshall Islands (Since January 2024)

Re-elected by parliament in January 2024, Heine first served from 2016 to 2020 and was the first female head of state in the Pacific Islands region.

Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands and the first female head of state in the Pacific Islands region

The Marshall Islands, home to roughly 42,000 people, sits mostly less than two metres above sea level.

Heine has been a consistent international voice on climate change and ocean rights.

6. Mette Frederiksen - Prime Minister, Denmark (Since June 2019)

In office since June 27, 2019, Frederiksen was Denmark's youngest prime minister at the time of her first appointment.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

She has won two consecutive elections leading the Social Democrats and has maintained a firm stance on immigration while governing from the centre-left.

7. Halla Tómasdóttir - President, Iceland (Since August 2024)

Iceland's second female president, inaugurated August 1, 2024.

Halla Tómasdóttir, Iceland's second female president

A businesswoman and entrepreneur, she won the June 2024 presidential election with 34.3 per cent of the vote.

Alongside Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, she makes Iceland the only republic in the world where both the head of state and head of government are women simultaneously.

8. Kristrún Frostadóttir - Prime Minister, Iceland (Since December 2024)

Iceland Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir

An economist who studied at the University of Iceland, Boston University, and Yale, she became Iceland's prime minister in December 2024 at 36, making her one of the youngest serving heads of government in the world.

She is Iceland's third female prime minister.

9. Claudia Sheinbaum - President, Mexico (Since October 2024)

Mexico's first female president, inaugurated October 1, 2024, after winning June 2024's election with 59.4 per cent - the largest margin in Mexico's modern democratic history.

Claudia Sheinbaum rode to victory on an anti-establishment wave

A climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor, she is the first woman to lead the country in 200 years of independence.

10. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah - President, Namibia (Since March 2025)

Inaugurated March 21, 2025, after winning the November 2024 election with 58.7 per cent of the vote.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's first female president

Namibia's first female president and only the second woman directly elected to a presidency in Africa, after Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

She joined Namibia's independence movement at 14 and spent years in exile before returning when independence was achieved in 1990.

11. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons - President, Suriname (Since July 2025)

Suriname's first female president, inaugurated July 16, 2025, after a two-thirds National Assembly majority elected her under a six-party coalition deal.

Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, Suriname's first female president

A dermatologist who chaired the National Assembly for a decade, she leads a country on the verge of its first offshore oil production, expected to begin in 2028.

12. Sanae Takaichi - Prime Minister, Japan (Since October 2025)

Japan's first female prime minister, in office since October 21, 2025.

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister

She called a snap election in January 2026; her Liberal Democratic Party won 316 of 465 seats in the National Diet, which is the most ever won by a single party in the postwar era.