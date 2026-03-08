Advertisement

Kenya women take centre stage as L’Oréal Paris brings empowerment initiative 'Worth it' to Kenya

08 March 2026
L’Oréal Paris is set to unveil the Nairobi edition of its internationally acclaimed empowerment initiative, 'Worth It', through the Walk Your Worth event, blending global beauty trends with local cultural flair to inspire confidence and self-expression.

Set for Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre, this exclusive event will showcase style and empowerment.

Designed to honour women who are redefining industries, uplifting communities, and inspiring the next generation, the event will bring together leaders, creatives, and everyday heroes to celebrate confidence, representation, and self‑worth.

The event will feature a runway that blends the elegance and celebrate the rich traditions and diversity of Kenyan culture and fashion designers.

Empowering women across borders

L’Oréal Paris is committed to elevating the role of women in society, and Worth It is a testament to this mission.

By blending the brand’s Parisian roots with the unique stories of Kenyan women, the event seeks to inspire women to embrace their individuality and claim their space in society.

“Kenyan women are driving progress in boardrooms, communities, and creative spaces with remarkable confidence and elegance.

“Rooted in our Worth It initiative, Walk Your Worth Nairobi amplifies their stories across Kenya.” said Marie Van Haesendonck, Managing Director, L’Oréal East Africa.

A Shared Vision of Beauty and Strength: Through the “Worth It” initiative, Kenyan women will share stories of their unique journeys to self-worth.

“Our mission is to lift, transform and instill confidence in every woman so that they can become the best version of themselves.

When women recognise their worth, they unlock potential that transforms businesses, families, and the society at large. As L’Oréal Paris we are privileged to be part of every woman’s journey of growth,” Ms. Marie concluded.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

• Time: 6-10pm

• Venue: Sarit Expo Centre

• Media Access: Limited spots available. Please RSVP for exclusive coverage, interviews, and photo opportunities.

Lifestyle
08.03.2026
