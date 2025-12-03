From Mara to Congo River - Marriott's new hotels in Kinshasa may have been hatched in Nairobi

Dust is yet to settle at the Masai Mara after weeks of official statements and angry rants about Marriott International moving in as The Ritz-Carlton Safari Camp. The hotelier has not slowed down, having just opened two hotels in Kinshasa, DRC.

First things first, let’s strip away the corporate gloss. Marriott isn't just a hotel chain; it is the hotel chain. We are talking about the world’s largest hotel company.

They don't just own hotels; in fact, they hardly own any buildings at all. They are an intellectual property machine. A brand manager that slaps its name on a building, sends in a management team, and collects fees while the local owner takes the financial risk.

Long before they were serving overpriced cocktails in Kinshasa lobbies, the Marriott empire started in 1927 as a nine-seat A&W root beer stand in Washington, D.C.

From root beer floats to dominating the African skyline, that’s American capitalism for you.

Marriott's African Takeover

Marriott didn't just wake up yesterday and decide to love Africa. They’ve been playing the long game since first touching down in Africa in 1981 with the Cairo Marriott Hotel.

For decades, they were just dipping their toes in the North. The real noise started in 2014. That’s when Marriott bought the South African-based Protea Hospitality Group.

Overnight, they went from a distant American cousin to the largest hotel operator on the continent, swallowing 116 hotels in one gulp. That was the moment they stopped being tourists and became landlords.

The Kinshasa Deal - Protea & Four Points

Marriott just cut the ribbon on two spots in Kinshasa; the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa and Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa which are managed by SARV Management LLC and owned by SAMAY Hospitality SARL.

The Protea is in an upscale neighborhood near the Congo River where there formerly stood a school, while the Four Points is in Kinshasa CBD.

The 83 Sky Lounge at Four Points by Sheraton in Kinshasa

Four Points by Sheraton in Kinshasa

It’s not just about the linens. Kinshasa is a city of extreme contrasts, immense wealth from minerals and immense poverty for the citizens. When a global giant moves in, the cynicism is palpable.

The Kinshasa deal is controversial because, in a city struggling with basic infrastructure, these islands of luxury often feel like fortresses for the elite.

The controversy here is the classic African story: who is really benefitting? Is it the local staff, or just the ownership entity (SAMAY) and the foreign brand managers? While they claim to contribute to local employment, who signed the land deals?

Marriott plays a different sport in Africa compared to the US

It’s a South-South deal. The Americans are just renting out the logo. The real machine is a network of East African-Indian diaspora businessmen who know that while the West sees risk in Congo, the locals see margins.

In the US, they might own more. In Africa, they almost exclusively use the management and franchise model.

They let local billionaires or investors build the concrete shell, while Marriott brings the software, the brand, and the reservation system. High reward, zero risk on the real estate.

The official face of the ownership is Karim Minsariya, listed as the Director of SAMAY Hospitality SARL.

The Minsariya name pops up in East African trade circles, specifically linked to petroleum importation and retail distribution in neighboring Uganda under names like Salim Minsariya. This suggests a classic diasporic trading family trajectory: you start with fuel or commodities, build a war chest, and then diversify into prestige assets like hotels to park the capital.

It’s likely family capital that has been circulating between Kampala, Kinshasa, and Dubai, now solidifying into brick and mortar.

Here is where the plot thickens. In a press release announcing the Kinshasa hotels, Marriott noted that the hotels are managed by SARV Management LLC. Sounds vaguely American but it's not.

The man running SARV is Vivek Mathur. If you’ve been to the Four Points by Sheraton at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, you know his work. He was the General Manager there.

A room at Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa

This is a Nairobi export. The same team that built the Four Points brand in Nairobi has essentially packaged that expertise and shipped it to Kinshasa.