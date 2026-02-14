3 Kenyan trailblazers feature in Forbes Africa 2026 'Over 30 Under 50' list

3 Kenyans feature in Forbes Africa 'Over 30 Under 50'

Forbes Africa has released its 2026 Over 30 Under 50 list, featuring 25 women making a mark across the continent. Three Kenyans have earned spots for their work in beauty, technology, and social change.

This selection focuses on women in their 30s and 40s who are leading major industries in Africa.

Unlike lists that only focus on young achievers, this one highlights women who have built lasting careers.

Kenyans Maureen Bandari, Judith Owigar, and Vivian Onano are among those recognised this year.

Maureen Bandari: Building a Beauty Empire

Maureen Bandari, 37, has changed how the beauty business works in Kenya.

Maureen Bandari, founder of Bandari Beauty

Initially known as a lifestyle and beauty content creator, Bandari transitioned into the corporate sector by founding Bandari Beauty, which recently started selling products across East Africa.

Bandari’s products are made specifically for African skin tones and climates.

While many people buy international brands, Bandari has used her background in chemistry to win over local customers.

Her presence on the list shows the local beauty industry can be a strong driver of economic growth.

Judith Owigar: Leading the Tech Space

At 41, Judith Owigar is a well-known name in Kenya’s tech scene.

Judith Owigar, computer scientist & co-founder of AkiraChix

She is a computer scientist by profession and a co-founder of AkiraChix, an organisation that trains young women from poor backgrounds in tech skills and helps them find mentors.

Owigar has spent years working to get more women into the technology sector.

She no longer just writes code, her focus has transitioned from software development to the creation of sustainable ecosystems for African women in STEM.

Forbes noted her contributions to policy advocacy and her role in ensuring that Kenya's digital revolution is inclusive of women from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

Vivian Onano: Fighting for Education

Vivian Onano, 34, is the founder of the Leading Light Initiative.

Vivian Onano, founder of the Leading Light Initiative

Her work focuses on youth leadership and the provision of quality education for girls across the continent.

Onano has served in various advisory capacities for international organisations, including the United Nations and the Global Education Monitoring Report.

Vivian Onano

Onano’s work helps young Kenyans get the training they need to find jobs.

She works with both businesses and the government to make sure schools are teaching skills that employers actually want.

Her spot on the list recognises her role in helping young Africans succeed.

Why This List Matters

The 'Over 30 Under 50' list is different because it looks at professionals who are in the middle of their careers, professionals who are past the initial 'trailblazer' phase but are currently at the peak of their operational and executive power.

These are people who have moved past the 'beginner' stage and are now running big operations.

For Kenyans, these three women show that local industries like beauty and tech are in strong hands.

Their work creates jobs and proves that Kenyan women are driving the country’s growth.

