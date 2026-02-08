Stop asking for permission: Ciru Muriuki’s advice to young women

Media personality Ciru Muriuki has challenged the traditional social contract for women, arguing that the pursuit of 'agreeableness' is a deceptive path that fails to deliver promised rewards. By reframing the 'bitter' older woman trope as a moment of clarity, she urges the younger generation to prioritise audacity over social compliance.

Media personality Ciru Muriuki has challenged long-standing societal expectations placed on women, urging them to reject the pursuit of ‘agreeableness’ in favour of audacity.

In a viral clip, the 43-year-old broadcaster addressed the ‘bitterness’ often attributed to older, unmarried women, reframing it as a byproduct of disillusionment with patriarchal promises.

Muriuki’s commentary is a critique of the traditional social contract offered to women, which suggests that compliance in all aspects of their lives leads to fulfillment.

The Myth of the 'Bitter' Older Woman

For generations, society has used the trope of the ‘bitter older woman’ as a cautionary tale to encourage young women to marry early and remain compliant.

Ciru Muriuki

Muriuki, however, argues that this perceived bitterness is actually a moment of clarity.

I have gotten to the 'bitter ages' and I've understood the source of that bitterness. It's because the scales have fallen off our eyes. We have been sold a lie.

She contends that the frustration seen in older women often stems from the realisation that the rewards promised for ‘good behaviour’ rarely materialise.

According to Muriuki, women are frequently told that if they remain well-behaved and adhere to the structures of the patriarchy, they will be rewarded with security and happiness.

According to her, this is a falsehood.

Deconstructing the Marriage & Fulfillment Narrative

Ciru also deconstructs marriage as the ultimate destination for female success.

Ciru Muriuki

While acknowledging that marriage can bring happiness for some, she warns against viewing it as a guaranteed path to fulfillment.

We have been sold the lie that marriage is where you will find fulfillment and happiness, and in a lot of cases that is the case but in a lot of cases that is not the case either.

She further challenges the ‘good girl’ trope - the idea that being agreeable and accommodating is the most effective way for a woman to achieve her goals.

We have been taught the lie of being agreeable, that the agreeable and well-behaved girl gets what she wants at the end. That is a lie.

Muriuki describes this as a systemic deception designed to keep women manageable rather than successful.

The Power of Audacity Over Manners

In perhaps her most provocative stance, Muriuki advocates for what she terms ‘mannerless’ behaviour.

In this context, ‘mannerless’ does not refer to a lack of basic etiquette, but rather a refusal to shrink oneself to fit social expectations.

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

She equates being ‘mannerless’ with being audacious and disruptive to the status quo.

The women that I have seen getting what they want are the mannerless ones. Have no manners, be as disagreeable as possible. Cause trouble, be a troublemaker.

In Ciru Muriuki's observation, the women who excel in professional and personal spheres are those who stop seeking validation or waiting for external approval, those who possess the audacity to claim space without apology.

"Stop Asking for Permission"

Muriuki ends her message to the younger generation of Kenyan women with a call to agency.

By rejecting the need to be ‘agreeable,’ women can bypass the limitations set by traditional expectations.

Ciru Muriuki

Her parting shot is a rejection of the deferential posture many women are socialised to adopt from childhood:

I am in my forties, the women that I am seeing, that are making it in this life, are the mannerless, audacious women. Stop asking for permission.

