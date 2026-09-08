Ms. Evelyn Cheluget is the Director General of the Directorate of Immigration Services - appointed to the position on May 15, 2023, she made history as the first female Director General to head the department (Image: Files)

Ms. Evelyn Cheluget is the Director General of the Directorate of Immigration Services - appointed to the position on May 15, 2023, she made history as the first female Director General to head the department (Image: Files)

Director General Evelyn Cheluget: The decorated lady holding Kenya's Immigration file as the foreigner question explodes

Evelyn Cheluget has spent more than three decades inside Kenya’s immigration system, rising from an Immigration Officer in 1994 to Director General in 2023. Her career has covered passports, visas, citizenship, border management and diplomatic service.

Cheluget became Director General of Immigration Services on May 15, 2023, after joining the department in 1994 as an Immigration Officer.

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Her rise has taken her from frontline immigration work to some of the department's most sensitive operational and managerial positions.

Ms. Cheluget holds an MBA in Strategic Management and an MA in Diplomacy and International Studies from the University of Nairobi, a BA from Egerton University, and is an alumna of the National Defense College (Image: Files)

A career in the immigration

Unlike many senior public officials who arrive from another institution, Cheluget has grown with Immigration.

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Her career has included serving as Head of the Visa Section, Head of the Nairobi Passport Application Centre, officer in charge of Immigration Services at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Head of Border Management and Director of Immigration Services in charge of Citizenship.

She also served as an Immigration Attaché in Washington, DC, giving her experience on both the domestic and diplomatic sides of migration management.

That range is significant because Kenya's immigration system covers far more than passports.

Its functions include border management, visas, citizenship, residence, travel documents and services for foreign nationals.

Cheluget has held senior responsibility across many of those areas before reaching the top job.

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The academic foundation of the career

Cheluget holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Egerton University and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.

She is also an alumnus of Kenya's National Defence College.

Her academic background aligns with the increasingly strategic nature of immigration management, where questions of security, technology, mobility, citizenship and public service now intersect.

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Director General Evelyn Cheluget receives Hon. Dr. Wilson Kipngetich Arap Kogo, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia in her office, during a courtesy visit (Image: Files)

Taking charge at Nyayo House

One of the clearest tests of Cheluget's leadership came early in her tenure at the top.

In 2023, Immigration was struggling with a large passport backlog that had frustrated thousands of applicants.

Cheluget announced operational changes that included day and night shifts, additional staffing, dedicated emergency desks and efforts to restore or acquire printing capacity.

The reforms helped increase daily passport printing from about 1,500 to 4,000 at one stage, while more than 100,000 passports were reported printed in a month as the backlog fell.

It was a very public reminder that running Immigration is not just about policy.

It is also about managing systems, people, equipment and demand when all four are under pressure.

From passports to digital immigration system

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Cheluget's tenure has also coincided with a broader shift towards digital immigration services.

The Directorate now operates services including Foreign Nationals Services, Electronic Travel Authorisation and eCitizen-linked immigration services, allowing applications and processing to move increasingly online.

The shift reflects how immigration has changed from a largely counter-based government service into a data-driven system involving digital applications, identity verification, border technology and risk assessment.

Recognition beyond Nyayo House

Cheluget's public-service career has attracted several national and regional honours.

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She was awarded the Order of the Golden Warrior (OGW) in 2022 and the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) in 2023, according to the Directorate of Immigration.

She was also named Best Immigration Woman of Inspiration at the 2023 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards.

In May 2026, she received the East Africa Public Sector Leadership Champion of the Year award at the East Africa Superwoman Awards.

She dedicated the recognition to immigration officers and staff across the country, praising their professionalism, resilience and commitment to public service.

Director General Ms. Evelyn Cheluget flanks P.S. Dr. Kipsang during an engagement with the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration over the legal and administrative processes on IDs and Kenyan citizenship (Image: Files)

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Running the Kenyan Immigration machinery

Evelyn Cheluget's story is ultimately less about a sudden rise and more about longevity inside one of the country's most complex public institutions.

From an Immigration Officer in 1994 to Director General three decades later, she has worked in passports, visas, citizenship, borders, airports and diplomatic missions.

That long institutional memory is perhaps her defining credential.