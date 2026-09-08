KRA confirms new tax return deadline for individual taxpayers and self-employed persons

KRA made the confirmation after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi earlier in the year announced new tax return filing deadlines for nil filers and individual taxpayers as part of sweeping reforms aimed at simplifying tax compliance and easing pressure on the KRA filing system

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed that the Finance Act 2026 has moved the deadline for filing Individual Income Tax Returns from the usual June 30 to April 30.

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KRA in the update on September 8 noted that this change will affect individual taxpayers and self-employed persons, urging Kenyans to make adjust their filing calendar accordingly.

"Same Tax Return, New Deadline. From 2027 onwards, individual taxpayers will file their Income Tax Returns by 30th April, not the familiar June deadline," KRA said.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Adan Abdulla Mohammed. (Image: KRA)

CS Mbadi announces new KRA tax return deadline

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The update by KRA comes after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi earlier in the year announced the new tax return filing deadlines for nil filers and individual taxpayers.

At the time, CS Mbadi noted that this was part of sweeping reforms aimed at simplifying tax compliance and easing pressure on the KRA filing system.

Speaking on the changes introduced under the new tax reforms in a media interview on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the CS said nil-filers and individuals whose only source of income is salaries taxed under the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system will now be required to file their annual tax returns by April 30 instead of the previous June 30 deadline.

“Remember, all Kenyans were required before this law change to file their tax returns by June 30. And you know, Kenyans, in our nature, we usually wait until the last day to file the return,” Mbadi said.

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“So what we have now done is that those who are nail filers and individual taxpayers, or those whose only source of income is salaries and personal income tax, will now be filing their tax returns by April 30.”

At the same time, Mbadi explained that the move is designed to streamline the tax return process by separating individual filings from business filings, which often involve more complex accounting and tax calculations.

Reducing congestion

The CS noted that while the reforms will give businesses more time to prepare their often more complicated tax returns, introducing an earlier deadline for nil filers and individual taxpayers will also reduce congestion on KRA’s online filing platform.

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The Treasury Cabinet Secretary added that a more orderly tax administration process will be achieved when businesses whose tax obligations involve more detailed financial records and computations file separately under the staggered system.

Mbadi further dismissed criticism of the reforms, saying some critics had misrepresented the changes, despite their intended purpose of making tax compliance easier for Kenyans.