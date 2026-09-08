A file image of medical students strolling around in a KMTC campus in Kenya (Image: Files)

A file image of medical students strolling around in a KMTC campus in Kenya (Image: Files)

KMTC announces mass job vacancies across its campuses and Hqs— see available positions

KMTC has announced 99 job vacancies across its headquarters and campuses, opening opportunities for lecturers, ICT professionals, accountants, HR officers, drivers, clerical staff, security personnel and other applicants

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced mass job vacancies at its headquarters and campuses, opening opportunities across academic, professional, administrative, technical and support functions.

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In a notice, the KMTC Board of Directors said it is seeking competent, experienced and result-oriented candidates to fill vacant positions ranging from Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy to drivers, office assistants and security wardens.

KMTC jobs currently available

The largest number of positions is available for Lecturer II, Mortuary Science, with eight vacancies under a re-advertised position.

KMTC Headquarters

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The College is also recruiting five Senior Lecturers in Pharmacy, with the position graded KMTC 6.

Other professional and administrative vacancies include:

Senior Lecturer, Pharmacy

Lecturer II, Mortuary Science

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Assistant Director, ICT

Accountant II / Finance Officer II

Human Resource Management Officer II

Library Assistant III

Supply Chain Management Assistant III

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Assistant Office Administrator III

ICT Assistant III

Clerical Officer II

Security Warden III

Artisan III

Driver III

Office Assistant III

The positions are tenable at KMTC headquarters and its campuses, with applicants required to meet the specific academic, professional and experience requirements set out for each position.

The College has advised applicants to review the full job descriptions and requirements before submitting their applications.

How to apply for the KMTC jobs

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All applications must be submitted online through the KMTC recruitment portal.

Applicants can access the vacancies and submit their applications through the College's recruitment platform at recruit.kmtc.ac.ke/jobs.

KMTC has specifically stated that hard-copy applications will not be accepted.

Applications will remain open until Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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Applicants have also been warned to provide accurate information in their applications.

The College says including incorrect information is an offence, while academic or professional qualifications that have not been obtained by the closing date should not be included.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present the originals of their National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

KMTC has further warned that presenting fake certificates or documents is a criminal offence, while canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.

Documents required from successful candidates

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Successful candidates will be required to provide various clearance documents before receiving their appointment letters in accordance with Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

These include clearance certificates from:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

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Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) — valid Certificate of Good Conduct.

The @Kmtc_official is inviting applications from qualified Kenyans to fill 89 vacant positions across its headquarters and campuses.



The full details and requirements for these positions are available at KMTC website: https://t.co/D4xjNylrwd



Dealine: September 30, 2026. pic.twitter.com/oqRyc5TUCt — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 8, 2026

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

September 2026 KMTC intake reopened

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Separately, prospective students have another opportunity to join KMTC after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) reopened applications for the September 2026 intake.

The opportunity targets KCSE holders from 2000 to 2025 who are seeking admission to available KMTC diploma and certificate programmes.

Applications are being made through the KUCCPS Student's Portal, with the deadline set for September 14, 2026.

Among the KMTC programmes listed under the reopened placement are courses in Community Health, Health Counselling, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Social Work, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Orthopaedic Technology, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Radiography and Imaging, Speech and Language Therapy and Mortuary Science.

Other listed programmes include Emergency Medical Technician, Health Insurance Management and Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine.

KUCCPS said the opportunity is particularly relevant to applicants who missed placement during the first round of applications, allowing them to apply for the programmes with available spaces before the September 14 deadline.