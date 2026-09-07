Why hundreds of Burundians have flocked their Nairobi Embassy amid Kenya’s foreign trader crackdown

Hundreds of Burundian nationals have flocked to their embassy and nearby cyber cafés in Nairobi seeking travel and other documents as Kenya begins enforcing new

Burundian nationals have flocked to their embassy and nearby cyber cafés in Nairobi seeking travel and other documents as Kenya begins enforcing new restrictions targeting foreign nationals in small-scale businesses.

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Hundreds of Burundian nationals living in Kenya have flocked to the Embassy of Burundi along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi, with others seeking services at nearby cyber cafés as President William Ruto’s directive targeting foreign nationals in small-scale businesses takes effect.

Videos circulating online showed large numbers of Burundians at the embassy compound on Monday September 7 morning, while others were seen queuing at a cyber café along Dennis Pritt Road carrying national identity cards, passports and other permits.

The scenes have raised questions over whether some Burundians are preparing to leave Kenya following heightened uncertainty surrounding the government's new policy.

Burundi nationals flock embassy, cyber cafés for documentation. (Image: UGC)

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However, the Burundian Embassy has said its documentation services should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a mass departure.

Embassy says documentation is routine

An embassy official told the media that the mission routinely provides travel documents and other consular services to Burundian nationals whose passports or other documents have expired or are unavailable.

According to the embassy's own website, it provides Laissez-Passer travel documents for Burundian nationals travelling to other EAC countries.

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The document is valid for one year and requires documents including a national identity card, identity certificate and residence certificate.

The mission is based on Dennis Pritt Road in Kilimani and is headed by Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana.

Nevertheless, the timing of Monday's queues has attracted particular attention because it coincides with the September 7 deadline associated with Ruto's directive on foreign small-scale traders.

Reports from the embassy indicate that it began issuing Laissez-Passer documents on Monday, with applicants required to submit their paperwork during designated hours and collect documents later.

Some Burundians preparing for possible departure

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While the embassy maintains that documentation is a normal consular function, some Burundians interviewed anonymously said they were processing paperwork in preparation for possible travel back home.

This has fuelled speculation of an emerging exodus, particularly after social media videos appeared to show foreign nationals carrying belongings and gathering at transport points.

However, Kenyan police have cautioned against interpreting such reports as evidence of a mass departure.

Police said Monday that they had not received reports of harassment of Burundian, Congolese or Rwandan nationals and had also not received reports confirming an exodus of the groups.

They urged the public not to target foreigners perceived to be operating illegally.

What did Ruto actually order?

The controversy follows President Ruto's September 2 remarks at State House, Nairobi, where he directed the government to move against foreigners operating businesses such as hawking, small retail and other low-capital enterprises.

President William Ruto addressing MSME Traders at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Ruto argued that Kenya had worked to create an attractive environment for serious investment and that foreign investors should bring capital and establish productive enterprises rather than compete with Kenyans in small-scale activities.

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The directive was subsequently interpreted by some foreign nationals as a warning that their businesses and livelihoods could be affected.

However, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei moved to clarify the position, saying foreigners who meet Kenya's legal requirements remain protected.

“We assure that small or large traders & employees of all nationalities, with requisite documentation — work permits & licenses — are legally protected to operate in Kenya,” Sing'oei said.

He specifically mentioned Burundians and other East Africans, saying they are free to live and work in Kenya provided they conduct their businesses or employment according to Kenyan law.

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Visa-free does not mean permission to work

The clarification follows a separate statement from Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui's ministry explaining the distinction between entry into Kenya and the right to work or conduct business.

Kenya introduced visa-free entry for visitors in January 2024 and subsequently removed eTA requirements for most African citizens in January 2025.

However, the ministry stressed that visa-free entry or exemption from eTA requirements does not automatically give a foreign national the right to take up employment, trade or operate a business in Kenya.

Foreign nationals engaging in regulated employment or commercial activities must therefore comply with the relevant immigration, licensing and other regulatory requirements.

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At the same time, Kenya's obligations under the East African Community Common Market complicate the issue because the regional framework provides for movement of people and labour, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

The government has said enforcement should be orderly, transparent and consistent with the spirit of the EAC.

Burundi warns of diplomatic consequences

On his part, Burundi's Foreign Minister Édouard Bizimana has warned that continued anti-Burundian rhetoric could strain relations between the two countries.

Burundi Embassy in Kenya.Image(reuters.com)

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“Kenyans live peacefully in Burundi. But if this hate speech against Burundi continues, things will certainly change,” Bizimana said, adding that the Kenyan government bears responsibility for the safety of Burundians living in Kenya.