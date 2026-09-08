Hundreds of Burundians gathered at the Embassy of Burundi along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi, with many seeking passports, emergency travel documents and other paperwork on September 7, 2026. (Image: UGC)

Hundreds of Burundians gathered at the Embassy of Burundi along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi, with many seeking passports, emergency travel documents and other paperwork on September 7, 2026. (Image: UGC)

Kenya moves to calm Burundians after crackdown sparks panic and embassy rush

The Kenyan government has moved to calm tensions among Burundian nationals following the crackdown on undocumented foreign traders, with Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei apologising over harassment while the government opens a registration window for undocumented East Africans

The Kenyan government has moved to ease tensions among Burundian nationals living in the country after President William Ruto's crackdown on foreign-owned small businesses triggered uncertainty, reports of harassment and long queues at the Burundi Embassy in Nairobi.

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Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Monday, September 7 night apologised to Burundian nationals over attacks and harassment linked to confusion surrounding the government's directive.

On his part, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino announced a formal documentation and registration window for undocumented East African Community nationals.

The developments came hours after hundreds of Burundians gathered at the Embassy of Burundi along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi, with many seeking passports, emergency travel documents and other paperwork.

Hundreds of Burundians gathered at the Embassy of Burundi along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi, with many seeking passports, emergency travel documents and other paperwork on September 7, 2026. (Image: Reuters.com)

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The government has now sought to make clear that the crackdown is not a blanket ban on foreign nationals and that documented foreigners, as well as those entering the new registration process, should not be subjected to harassment.

Sing’oei apologises to Burundian community

PS Sing’oei visited the Burundi Embassy on Monday, where he met members of the Burundian community and Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana.

He acknowledged that many Burundians had lived peacefully alongside Kenyans for years and apologised for the difficulties arising from the government's directive.

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The PS said the government's intention was to target people operating small businesses without the required licences, but acknowledged that the message had been misunderstood by some members of the public.

That misunderstanding, he said, had exposed some Burundians to ridicule and attacks from neighbours and other members of the community.

Sing’oei assured the community that the government would strengthen security in areas with significant Burundian populations and urged anyone facing harassment to report the incidents to authorities.

Visited the Embassy of Burundi to engage with Burundi nationals and assure them of government support towards ensuring they are documented or voluntarily repatriated. pic.twitter.com/eCNjUkx6JK — Korir Sing'Oei (@SingoeiAKorir) September 7, 2026

He also encouraged Burundian nationals to ensure they possess valid identification, registration documents and business licences where applicable.

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Kenya opens documentation window for foreigners

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino later announced a documentation and registration window through which undocumented EAC nationals living in Kenya can regularise their status.

Affected individuals have been asked to present themselves to their respective embassies or high commissions for registration, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expected to work with the missions to facilitate the process.

The government says individuals who enter the registration process will be presumed legally present in Kenya for the duration of the designated registration period.

This temporary protection is intended to bring undocumented foreign nationals out of an uncertain legal position while their status is regularised.

Owino also warned security agencies and members of the public against harassing documented foreigners or people undergoing registration.

He said anyone attempting to exploit the situation to promote xenophobia or mistreat Kenya's neighbours would face the full force of the law.

CLARIFICATION ON IMMIGRATION DIRECTIVES, REGIONAL INTEGRATION AND COOPERATION WITHIN THE EAST AFRICAN COMMUNITY pic.twitter.com/xkcyTeRGmY — Office of The Government Spokesperson, GOK 🇰🇪 (@SpokespersonGoK) September 7, 2026

The government has further stressed that Kenya's commitment to the East African Community Common Market Protocol remains intact.

What the government is targeting

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At State House, President Ruto on September 2 directed that foreign nationals operating small-scale businesses and hawking enterprises should close those businesses from September 7.

Ruto argued that Kenya's efforts to build investor confidence were intended to attract substantial investment rather than foreigners competing with Kenyan citizens in low-level retail and hawking.

The directive was subsequently interpreted by some as a wider crackdown on foreign nationals.

However, the government has repeatedly insisted that this is not the case with Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui saying foreigners who are legally documented should not be targeted by members of the public.

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He warned Kenyans against taking the law into their own hands, stressing that enforcement remains the responsibility of government agencies.

Visa-free entry does not equal permission to work

Kinyanjui has also clarified another source of confusion surrounding the crackdown.

President William Ruto and Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui during the Presidential Private Sector Roundtable, Nairobi County.

Kenya's visa-free and eTA exemption arrangements allow eligible foreigners to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance, but entry into Kenya does not automatically confer the right to work, trade or operate a business.

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Foreign nationals engaging in employment or commercial activities must comply with the relevant immigration, work permit, licensing and regulatory requirements.

Kinyanjui said EAC nationals would be treated differently from other foreigners under the government's implementation framework, while insisting that the relevant legal requirements still apply.

Why Burundians sought travel documents

The clarification comes after hundreds of Burundians were seen inside their Nairobi embassy compound and at nearby cyber cafés, carrying passports, identity cards and permits.

Some were reportedly preparing documents in anticipation of returning home, while others were simply seeking to regularise or renew their paperwork.

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The embassy has maintained that issuing travel documents is a routine consular service, meaning the queues alone cannot establish that a mass exodus from Kenya is underway.

The government has also said it has not ordered a blanket expulsion of Burundians or other EAC nationals.