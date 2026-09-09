CA announces student attachment opportunities in 17 areas — how to apply

CA has opened applications for a student attachments running from October 2026. Opportunities are available across 17 functional areas, including corporate communications, ICT, cybersecurity, human resources, finance, legal services and telecom regulation

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced student attachment opportunities for university students seeking practical experience in the information and communications technology sector and related fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Authority is inviting applications from ongoing students in recognised universities for a three-month attachment programme running from October to December 2026.

The opportunities are spread across 17 functional areas, giving students from a wide range of academic disciplines an opportunity to gain practical experience within Kenya's ICT regulator.

The available areas include Human Resources and Administration, Corporate Communications, Finance and Accounts, Supply Chain Management, Frequency and Spectrum Management, Compliance Enforcement, Monitoring, Inspection and Regional Coordination, Postal and Telecom Licensing.

Openings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others include Information Technology, Cyber Security, Consumer Protection and Advocacy, Public Education and Awareness, Standards and Type Approval, Universal Service Fund, Research, Planning and Quality Management, Competition Management and Legal Services.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo with CA Director General David Mugonyi. (File Image)

For students pursuing communication-related courses, the Corporate Communications attachment is open to those studying Mass Communication, Public Relations, Journalism, Media Studies and Communication Studies.

Students in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Public Administration and Management Studies can apply for opportunities under Human Resources and Administration, while those studying Finance, Accounting, Commerce, Economics and Business Administration can apply under Finance and Accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Authority is also seeking students in technical fields, with opportunities in areas such as Frequency and Spectrum Management, Compliance Enforcement, Monitoring, Inspection and Regional Coordination, Standards and Type Approval and the Universal Service Fund available to students studying Telecommunications Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Radio Frequency Engineering and Information and Communication Technology.

The Information Technology and Cyber Security areas are open to students pursuing Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering and Cybersecurity.

Students studying Law and related disciplines can explore opportunities under Consumer Protection and Advocacy and Legal Services, while those in Economics, Business Studies, Law, Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs can apply for the Competition Management attachment.

The Authority has also included opportunities in Public Education and Awareness for students studying Education, Public Relations, Community Development and Media Studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students pursuing Statistics, Economics, Research Methodology, Business Administration and Quality Management can apply for Research, Planning and Quality Management opportunities.

Eligibility

According to the announcement, applicants must be ongoing students in a recognised university, and their area of study should align with the department for which they are applying.

The Authority is also looking for students who demonstrate a keen interest in gaining practical experience in a dynamic regulatory environment.

The attachment is intended to give successful applicants an opportunity to gain hands-on experience at a leading regulatory institution while working alongside professionals in their respective fields.

Documents required

Students interested in the programme are required to submit a one-page curriculum vitae, a copy of their National ID, a cover letter specifying the department of interest and a letter from their institution confirming current enrolment and support for the attachment.

The application is being conducted online through a Google Forms application provided by the Communications Authority.

Applicants are required to submit their applications by September 18, 2026, at 5pm East Africa Time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Authority has stated that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

How to apply

Students should complete the online application through the application link provided in the CA's announcement and ensure that all the required documents are attached before submission.

Applicants should also clearly indicate the department or functional area in which they are seeking attachment and ensure that their academic background corresponds with the requirements for that area.

The CA has encouraged qualified Kenyan students, including persons living with disabilities and applicants from marginalised communities, to apply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Authority has further warned that canvassing in any form or failure to attach any of the stipulated documents will lead to automatic disqualification.

Students seeking the complete requirements for each functional area should refer to the official Communications Authority announcement and application form before submitting their applications.