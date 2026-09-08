File image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi

File image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi

New jobs alert: Several State agencies and universities announce openings

Several Kenyan state agencies, public universities and corporations including NaMATA and Kenya Re have announced new employment opportunities, with vacancies ranging from senior management and academic positions to ICT, maritime training, finance, administration and support roles

Job seekers across Kenya have a fresh pool of employment opportunities after several state corporations, public universities and government-linked institutions announced vacancies in September 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recruitment notices published on September 8, 2026, cover senior management, professional, academic, technical and support positions, with some institutions offering permanent and pensionable employment while others have advertised contractual opportunities.

Among the institutions recruiting are the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA), Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF), Bandari Maritime Academy, National Biosafety Authority (NBA), Bomet University, Taita Taveta University, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation and South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU).

NaMATA announces 15 vacancies

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has announced 15 positions as it expands its workforce responsible for planning, regulating and coordinating mass rapid transit in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NAMATA officials (File Image)

The vacancies include Deputy Directors for Infrastructure Development, Network Management, Corporate Policy, Research and Strategy, and Legal Services.

NaMATA has also advertised Assistant Director positions in Infrastructure Development, Network Management, Legal Services, Human Resource and Administration, and Supply Chain Management.

The authority covers Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Murang'a and Kiambu counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applications should include a detailed CV, daytime contacts, current and expected salary, notice period, three referees and copies of academic and professional certificates as well as a National ID or passport.

The deadline is September 15, 2026, at noon. Applications can be emailed to recruitment@namata.go.ke, delivered by hand or posted to the Chairman, NaMATA, Prism Towers, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA) is inviting applications from qualified Kenyan citizens for 13 senior management positions.



For the detailed Job requirements, please visit the Authority’s website at https://t.co/BZTAk9uiVs



Deadline: September 15, 2026 pic.twitter.com/AWJPU3NVzK — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 8, 2026

Applicants can find the detailed job specifications on the NaMATA website.

PCF recruiting for three positions

Advertisement

Advertisement

On its part, the Policyholders Compensation Fund is seeking to fill three vacancies.

PolicyHolders Compensation Fund. Image:(PCF KENYA)

They include Deputy Director, Insurance Services; Driver; and Young Professional – Internal Audit.

The Deputy Director position is offered on a five-year renewable contract, while the Young Professional position is a one-year contract. The Driver position is permanent and pensionable.

Applications close on September 28, 2026.

Candidates have been directed to obtain detailed job descriptions and application instructions from the PCF careers page.

Bandari Maritime Academy has 29 openings

At the same time, the Bandari Maritime Academy has announced one of the largest recruitment exercises in the roundup, with 29 positions available.

Image:(Bandari Maritime Academy)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The opportunities span senior management, legal services, human resources, accounts, planning, ICT, security, administration, supply chain management and maritime training.

Among the senior positions are Senior Deputy Director, Maritime Education & Training; Senior Deputy Director, Maritime Transport Training; Corporation Secretary and Head of Legal Services; Deputy Director, Placement and Industry Linkages; Deputy Director, Admissions and Examinations; and Deputy Director, Human Resource and Administration.

The academy is also recruiting trainers in Marine Engineering, Nautical Science and Maritime Transport Operations and Technology, alongside positions such as Simulator Instructor, Swimming Instructor, Senior Coxswain and Office Assistant.

Applications must be submitted by 5pm on September 29, 2026. Full requirements and application procedures are available through the Bandari Maritime Academy website.

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) invities qualified candidates to apply for 29 job opportunities across various professionals.



Acess details on the vacancies on the Academy’s website: https://t.co/7cUvGYvdML



Deadline: September 29, 2026 pic.twitter.com/M11Yi5TDWi — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 8, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Biosafety Authority seeks CEO

The National Biosafety Authority has on its part advertised one senior position — Chief Executive Officer.

The CEO will serve as the Authority's Accounting Officer and will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership.

Applicants are required to submit a detailed CV, academic and professional certificates, testimonials and contacts of three referees.

Applications may be submitted by post, hand delivery or email to chairman26@biosafetykenya.go.ke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Biosafety Authority @BiosafetyKenya is inviting applications from qualified Kenyans for the position of the Authority's Chief Executive Officer



For the full job description and application requirements, visit https://t.co/npL7Ij9onI



Deadline: September 22, 2026 pic.twitter.com/3UtHFm2wXD — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 1, 2026

The deadline is October 5, 2026, at 5pm.

Bomet University announces 25 vacancies

Bomet University has advertised 25 positions, covering both academic and administrative functions.

Bomet University. Image(Bomet University)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Academic openings include Senior Lecturer in ICT and lecturers in Agricultural Extension and Education, Educational Foundations, GIS and Remote Sensing, Kiswahili, Accounting, Communication and Economics.

Administrative opportunities include Deputy Registrar positions, internal audit, HR, administration, security, ICT, research, library, driving and office support roles.

The positions are on permanent and pensionable terms, subject to successful completion of a six-month probation period.

Applications close on September 28, 2026, at 5pm, with applications sent to recruitment3@bu.ac.ke.

Taita Taveta University offers academic and support jobs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taita Taveta University has advertised more than 30 positions, covering academic, technical and administrative roles.

The vacancies include Professor, Associate Professor, Senior Lecturer, Lecturer, Tutorial Fellow, Technologist III and Administrative Assistant II.

Specialisations range from agriculture, ecology and environmental sciences to Computer Science, Cyber Security, education, engineering, petroleum engineering, public administration, maritime and shipping management and tourism.

Applications must reach the university by September 28, 2026 through the prescribed email and hard-copy channels.

Kenya Re and SEKU also recruiting

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation has announced nine vacancies across Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

The positions include General Manager, Internal Audit; General Manager, Kenya Re Foundation; Chief Representative, Rwanda Liaison Office; Assistant Managers in Research and Development, Marketing and Development and Actuarial; Senior Actuarial Officer; Claims Officer; and Assistant Administrator.

The closing date is October 2, 2026.

The @Kenya_Re is seeking qualified professionals to fill nine (9) positions across Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.



Interested candidates can access the detailed requirements through the Corporation’s website at https://t.co/CDaIrtFkyb



Applications close on October 2, 2026. pic.twitter.com/aQ8VxvXKKi — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 8, 2026

Meanwhile, South Eastern Kenya University has advertised seven Senior Lecturer positions, covering areas including Agricultural Economics, Private Law, Hospitality, Epidemiology and Statistics, and Community Health Nursing.

SEKU's deadline is September 29, 2026.

How to apply

Applicants should rely on the respective institutions' official websites for complete job descriptions, qualifications, remuneration, application forms and submission instructions.

Several institutions have also warned applicants against canvassing and recruitment fraud. Candidates should note that legitimate application processes do not require payment of recruitment, shortlisting, interview or appointment fees.