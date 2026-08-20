Egerton University launches new portal allowing parents to track students’ academic progress

Headquartered in Njoro, Nakuru County, Egerton University is internationally renowned for its premier agricultural research, training, and diverse academic programs (Image: Files)

Headquartered in Njoro, Nakuru County, Egerton University is internationally renowned for its premier agricultural research, training, and diverse academic programs (Image: Files)

Egerton said the platform is intended to strengthen the role parents, guardians and sponsors play in supporting students while they are at the institution.

Parents, guardians and sponsors of Egerton University students will now have a more direct way of keeping up with their children’s academic journey after the institution introduced a new online portal.

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The platform is designed to give authorised users access to key student information without having to rely entirely on students to provide updates about their studies, fees or accommodation.

Through the new Egerton Parents Portal, parents can view a student’s basic academic profile, including their registration number and programme of study.

The system also provides information on fees, allowing parents and sponsors to see the amount required for a particular financial period, such as a semester or term.

This could make it easier for families supporting students financially to keep track of their obligations and identify outstanding requirements without waiting for updates from the student.

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Exam results can be monitored online

One of the key features of the portal is the Exam Results section, which gives parents access to students’ provisional examination results.

The iconic signage at the entrance of the Egerton University in Njoro, Nakuru (Image: Files)

The feature gives families a direct way of following academic performance and could help parents identify when a student may need additional support.

Rather than waiting for a student to share results after examinations, parents can now access the available information through the university’s system.

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Egerton said the platform is intended to strengthen the role parents, guardians and sponsors play in supporting students while they are at the institution.

"The Parents Portal is an exciting opportunity for parents/guardians/sponsors to become more involved in their student(s) academic progress," the university said.

Accommodation details also available

The portal goes beyond academic and financial information by giving parents access to students’ accommodation records.

The Accommodation Profile section can show details including the student’s name, accommodation block, room number, bed number and the semester covered by the accommodation payment.

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This gives parents a broader picture of their students’ university arrangements from one online platform.

A shift towards direct parent involvement

The launch represents a shift in how information about students is shared between universities and the families supporting them.

Egerton University main gate.

For parents, the system could provide greater visibility into important aspects of campus life. For the university, it creates another channel through which parents and sponsors can remain connected to students’ progress.

The development also comes at a time when Kenyan universities are increasingly relying on online platforms for registration, accommodation, payments and other student services.