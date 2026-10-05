Ruto announces number of days civil servants will be waiting to receive benefits after retirement

President William Ruto announced a strict directive ordering the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and relevant pension bodies to process and disburse benefits to public service retirees within 10 days of their official exit.

President William Ruto has issued a strict operational directive to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and relevant pension bodies, ordering that all public service retirement benefits must be processed and paid within 10 days of a worker's official exit date.

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Speaking during the World Teachers' Day celebrations at the Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi on Otober 5 2026, the Head of State signaled a major policy shift aimed at ending long-standing delays that have historically plagued public sector retirees.

Eliminating Bureaucratic Pension Delays

Under the new mandate, President Ruto directed NSSF to overhaul its disbursement timelines so that retiring civil servants and public officers no longer face months or years of administrative uncertainty.

President William Ruto during the World Teachers day celebrations.(Image:PCS)

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Historically, pension processing across government departments has involved lengthy verification cycles, missing file audits, and manual clearing systems that forced retirees to make repeated trips to government offices just to access their lifetime savings.

The President’s directive requires social security administrators to accelerate digital integration and streamline verification protocols.

By capping the payout timeline at 10 days post-retirement, the government seeks to enforce performance accountability across state pension agencies, ensuring public servants transition into retirement with prompt financial security.

Transition of JSS Teachers to Permanent Terms

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Parallel to pension administration reforms, the President addressed critical employment security concerns within the education sector.

The decision targets educators who have completed two years of contractual service under the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The ongoing reliance on contract personnel in lower secondary education had drawn persistent concern from teachers' unions and educators demanding long-term employment terms.

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By confirming these 20,000 positions into the permanent establishment, the government aims to stabilize the JSS teaching workforce, boost teacher retention, and integrate these educators directly into the public service pension network.

20% Affordable housing allocation for educators

In addition to career progression reforms, the President announced that teachers will be allocated 20% of all housing units constructed under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme.

This allocation follows a September 2025 agreement signed between the Affordable Housing Board, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), and the Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers union (KUPPET)

“We are also opening a new path to home ownership for teachers. We committed to reserving 20% of affordable homes for teachers. In September 2025, the Affordable Housing Board signed an agreement with the Kenya National Union of Teachers and KUPPET,” he said.

President Ruto to NSSF: Going forward, all retirement benefits must be paid within 10 days of a citizen's retirement. https://t.co/1t00tlCieL — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 5, 2026