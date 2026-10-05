Oscar Sudi rubbishes Gachagua's claims Wicknell Chivayo died in possession of Ruto's Sh1.5 trillion

Oscar Sudi questioned the logic behind Rigathi Gachagua's claims of Wicknell Chivayo ferrying such a colossal sum by plane or laundering Sh1.5 trillion.

Oscar Sudi questioned the logic behind Rigathi Gachagua's claims of Wicknell Chivayo ferrying such a colossal sum by plane or laundering Sh1.5 trillion.

Sudi turned his fire on Gachagua, accusing the former deputy president of making wild allegations that made little sense.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has dismissed claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was holding President William Ruto's Sh1.5 trillion when he died.

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Sudi, a close ally of the president, termed the allegations absurd and politically motivated.

Reacting to the allegations, Sudi questioned the logic behind them, terming it clout chasing.

In a video post on his social media, Sudi asked what kind of world would see a person ferrying such a colossal sum by plane or laundering Sh1.5 trillion.

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Sudi then turned his fire on Gachagua directly. He poked fun at him with nicknames and accused him of confusing the public with words that made little sense.

He went further, claiming Gachagua's thinking was "evil" round the clock.

The Kapseret MP also defended the late businessman. He said Chivayo deserved applause for his hard work, whatever his shortcomings.

Gachagua made the claims last Sunday while addressing clergy in Boston, United States.

Chivayo, known for his lavish lifestyle, died alongside his wife and four others in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

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According to Gachagua, Chivayo was holding more than Sh1.5 trillion belonging to Ruto at the time of his death.

"The man has his money, over 1.5 trillion. The man is dead, his wife is dead, he doesn't know where to begin," Gachagua alleged.

Gachagua further claimed that Chivayo had been used to transport money by private plane on the president's behalf, though he presented no evidence to support the claim.

He alleged that Chivayo was used to receive, move and keep money on Ruto's behalf, and that he was holding more than Sh1.5 trillion at the time of his death.

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He offered no evidence to back the claim. He also linked Chivayo to an alleged plan involving election technology ahead of the 2027 General Election, and accused him of money laundering.

Chivayo died in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe last week, together with his wife and four others.