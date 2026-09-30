Wicknell Chivayo with President William Ruto. Chivayo died in an helicopter crash.

Wicknell Chivayo with President William Ruto. Chivayo died in an helicopter crash.

Wicknell Chivayo: Controversial Zimbabwean businessman with links to President Ruto dies in helicopter crash

The flashy businessman died when a helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the Marondera Rural area east of Harare.

Wicknell Chivayo, the Zimbabwean businessman known for his lavish lifestyle and ties to government contracts, has died.

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The flashy businessman died on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in the Marondera Rural area east of Harare.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, known as Lulu, was also among the six people killed, ZimLive reported.

MAJOR BREAKING: Millionaire tycoon Wicknell Chivayo has died after a helicopter crash in Marondera. His wife Lucy Muteke among the 6 victims. There were no survivors.



A police statement said: “The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours. The aircraft had… pic.twitter.com/Pzdahph1MI — ZimLive (@zimlive) September 30, 2026

Zimbabwean government confirmed the crash but did not name the victims.

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"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said in a statement.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash."

Mangwana said the Zimbabwe Republic Police would release the victims' names in due course.

Police said the aircraft went down at about 5pm and had six people on board.

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ZimLive was the first to report that Chivayo had died in the crash.

NewZimbabwe.com and Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono also reported that Chivayo and his wife were killed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police officers were at the scene, and authorities said further details would be released once established.

Zimbabwean government extended its condolences to the victims' families.

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"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, and their friends during this difficult time," Mangwana said.

Chivayo's controversial fortune

Chivayo, 45, was one of Zimbabwe's best-known and most divisive businessmen.

Born on November 22, 1980, in Chivhu, he made his name through state contracts and a very public display of wealth, including expensive cars and large gifts to musicians, journalists, sports organisations and members of the security forces. His admirers called him "Sir Wicknell."

He was a declared supporter of the ruling ZANU-PF party, and critics accused him of profiting from his closeness to the government. He repeatedly denied wrongdoing and defended his wealth and philanthropy.

His business career was shadowed by legal battles. In 2011, he was arrested on eight counts of fraud and money laundering.

He later faced several rounds of prosecution over an advance payment for the Gwanda Solar Project, a state power contract awarded to his company Intratrek Zimbabwe, and was finally acquitted in 2024.

In December 2025, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission said it had found no evidence directly implicating him in a separate transaction it had investigated.

In recent years, Chivayo had expanded beyond Zimbabwe. He was reported to have built close ties with Kenyan President William Ruto, and in June his company IMC Construction Kenya secured a stake in a proposed $2.9 billion infrastructure expansion in Kenya.

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