Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has grabbed headlines, this time for gifting his children and 13 of their friends brand-new iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has grabbed headlines, this time for gifting his children and 13 of their friends brand-new iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets.

Wicknell Chivayo gifts his kids, their 13 friends iPhone 18 Pro Max, days after gifting bishop Sh140M Rolls-Royce, Range Rover Sport to lawyer

Flashy Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifted his children and 13 of their friends brand-new iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets in his usual spending spree.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has grabbed headlines, this time for gifting his children and 13 of their friends brand-new iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets.

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The announcement came via Chivayo's Instagram Stories, where the flamboyant businessman shared a simple message confirming the gesture.

"Congratulations to my kids and their 13 friends... iPhone 18 Pro Max," he wrote.

Just like that, the children walked away with Apple's newest flagship device.

For most people, buying one iPhone 18 Pro Max is a big purchase. Buying over a dozen in a single sweep is something only a handful of people on the continent can do without thinking twice.

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Who is Sir Wicknell Chivayo?

Born on 22 November 1982 in Chivhu, Zimbabwe, Chivayo is the founder and managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe Limited.

Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of Africa's most flamboyant spenders, someone whose name rarely stays out of headlines for long.

Luxury cars. Cash handouts. Gifts to bishops, lawyers, politicians and ordinary Zimbabweans. His generosity, or extravagance, depending on who you ask, has become something of a signature.

This latest gesture fits right into that pattern.

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Online reaction was instant. Some praised the gesture as pure generosity. Others rolled their eyes at yet another display of wealth.

Either way, Chivayo, who is a close ally of President William Ruto and other African leaders, got exactly what he always seems to get: everyone talking about him.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and President William Ruto at State House Nairobi

And this is not even his only headline this month.

Chivayo gifts lawyer 2026 Range Rover

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Just days earlier, Chivayo, who is also a constant visit to Tanzania's president Samia Suluhu Hassan, stunned Zimbabweans again, this time with a gift package for prominent lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri SC.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, September 21, Chivayo publicly honoured Uriri, founder and chairman of Zim Temple Bar Advocates Chambers, with a glowing tribute that spread quickly across the continent.

He did not stop there.

Chivayo also set aside a separate KSh 6,472,500 handbag allowance for Mrs Uriri, a senior and accomplished lawyer in her own right. He credited her work drafting heads of arguments as key to the legal team's success.

In his tribute, Chivayo called Uriri a "Senior Counsel par excellence," praising his courage, commitment and fearless advocacy in the courtroom.

He also pointed to what he described as an unbeaten track record, noting that Uriri never ultimately lost a case, even bouncing back from early setbacks through successful appeals.

Altogether, the gifts announced in that post added up to a staggering KSh 45,307,500.

And before that, there was Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

Chivayo gifts bishop 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

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Chivayo marked the church leader's birthday with a brand-new 2026 Rolls-Royce Culliman facelift, valued at roughly KSh 140 million.