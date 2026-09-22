PSC opens 851 vacancies across ministries, State departments and universities

Job applicants show up to an interview in large numbers

Job applicants show up to an interview in large numbers

PSC announces new jobs in government, public universities as October 13 deadline set

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 851 vacancies across public universities, ministries and State departments, opening opportunities for applicants seeking positions ranging from entry-level technical roles to senior government positions.

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The vacancies are contained in a new PSC notice inviting applications from qualified candidates for positions in the public service.

The Commission has set October 13, 2026, at 5pm East African Time as the deadline for applications.

Applicants have been directed to access the detailed requirements and application instructions through the Commission's official website.

Image of Public Service Commission offices. (Image: PSC)

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Public universities have four vacancies

The PSC notice includes four positions in public universities, including one re-advertised position.

The vacancies are for Vice Chancellor at Bomet University, which has one vacancy and is marked as a re-advertisement.

Kenyatta University has two Deputy Vice Chancellor positions, one for Administration and Finance and another for Academic and Student Affairs, with one vacancy for each position.

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The fourth university position is Principal at Makueni University College, also with one vacancy.

The four positions bring the number of advertised university vacancies to four.

Government ministries advertise senior positions

A significant portion of the vacancies is in ministries and State departments, with opportunities available under both promotional and entry-level categories.

Among the promotional positions is Secretary Cabinet Affairs/Special Programmes, with two vacancies under Cabinet Affairs.

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The notice also lists three vacancies for Director, Cabinet Affairs/Special Programmes, four for Deputy Director, Cabinet Affairs/Special Programmes and four for Assistant Director, Cabinet Affairs/Special Programmes.

Other promotional opportunities include Assistant Director at the Correctional Services department, Commissioner for Co-operative Development, positions in the Environment and Climate Change department, Forestry, Gender and the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

The largest single promotional recruitment is for Assistant Director, Social Development, where PSC has listed 146 vacancies.

There are also 50 vacancies for Assistant Director, Human Resource Management and Development under the Public Service and Human Capital Development department.

The Mining department has 11 vacancies for Deputy Director/Senior Principal Superintending Geologist, alongside 12 Chief Superintending Geologist positions and 17 Chief Superintending Inspector of Mines positions.

Attorney General's office has 518 vacancies

The notice also contains a substantial number of vacancies under the Office of the Attorney General.

These include six vacancies for Senior Deputy Solicitor General, 19 for Deputy Solicitor General and 91 for Chief State Counsel.

The Commission has further advertised 257 vacancies for Deputy Chief State Counsel and 145 vacancies for Principal State Counsel.

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Combined, the five listed positions account for 518 vacancies within the Office of the Attorney General.

Another vacancy is for Director, Government Clearing Services under the State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs.

Entry-level opportunities include petroleum, mining roles

PSC has also advertised 68 entry-level positions, providing opportunities across several government departments.

Cabinet Affairs has two vacancies for Programme Officer II, while the State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs has 10 vacancies for Shipping & Maritime Affairs Officer II.

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The Petroleum department has several technical openings, including four positions each for Petroleum Officer (Geologist) II, Petroleum Officer (Geophysicist) II, Petroleum Officer (Geo-Chemist) II and Petroleum Officer (Engineer) II.

There are also vacancies for Petroleum Environment Analyst II, Petroleum Economic Analyst II, Petroleum Audit & Risk Analyst II, Petroleum Social Development Analyst II and Petroleum Technologist III.

The Mining department has two vacancies for Metallurgist I and four for Gemologist II.

Other entry-level opportunities include 15 Social Development Officer II positions, three Laboratory Technologist III positions and two Gemstone Cutter/Facetor positions.

How to apply for PSC jobs

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Applicants are required to access the detailed descriptions of the positions, qualifications and mode of application through the Public Service Commission's website at www.publicservice.go.ke.

The Commission has stated that applications must be received on or before October 13, 2026, at 5pm EAT.

The @PSCKenya is recruiting individuals for (851) vacant positions across public universities, ministries and state departments



The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission’s website https://t.co/RYzWX5BX7b



Deadline: October 13, 2026 pic.twitter.com/i1hevIFrvG — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 22, 2026

Applicants should therefore review the specific requirements for the position they intend to apply for and follow the application procedure provided by PSC.

The Commission has also issued a fraud warning to applicants, cautioning members of the public against individuals soliciting bribes while claiming to be PSC officials.

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PSC said it does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews or appointments.