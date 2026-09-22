The eight students are facing 16 counts of murder, stemming from an incident that led to their arrest and eventual suspension from the school.

The eight students are facing 16 counts of murder, stemming from an incident that led to their arrest and eventual suspension from the school.

Utumishi Girls' fire tragedy: Why 8 students facing 16 counts of murder will remain locked up

The court found that the release of the minors would expose them to harm with Justice Diana Kavedza ruling that letting them out now could interfere with the judicial process and affect the integrity of the proceedings.

Eight suspended Utumishi Girls students will not be walking free anytime soon.

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Justice Diana Kavedza has denied the minors bail, ruling that letting them out at this stage could compromise the integrity of the trial and undermine the administration of justice.

The eight are facing 16 counts of murder, stemming from an incident that led to their arrest and eventual suspension from the school.

They had sought release on bail pending the hearing and determination of their case. The court said no.

In her analysis, Justice Kavedza noted that the circumstances surrounding the case raised serious concerns, concerns she said warranted keeping the minors in custody as the matter proceeds.

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Burnt dormitory at Utumishi Girls in Gilgil, Nakuru county.

Why the Court denied the minors bail

"The court finds that the immediate release of the minors would expose them to harm," she ruled, adding that letting them out now could interfere with the judicial process and affect the integrity of the proceedings.

Where the 8 students will be held

So instead of going home, the eight will be held at Kamae Girls Borstal Institution, located within the Kamiti Maximum Prison complex along Kamiti Road in Kahawa/Githurai, Nairobi.

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But the judge did not leave their welfare to chance.

Justice Kavedza set out specific conditions governing how the minors are to be held. Each of the eight is entitled to an individual bed and cubicle, ensuring separate sleeping space rather than shared quarters.

They will also have access to reading materials and medical care throughout their stay.

A children's officer has been directed to monitor their safety at the facility for as long as they remain in custody.

The judge also addressed family contact, ruling that the minors' parents will be allowed to see their children once a month.

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In line with the law protecting the identity of minors in criminal proceedings, the court has barred the publication of the children's identities.