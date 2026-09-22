Hill School Eldoret: 340 students escape unhurt after fire razes down dormitory

The early morning fire incident at Hill School in Eldoret saw prompt emergency response that enabled the containment of the blaze without any reported casualties. Photo: Kenya Red Cross Society/X

The early morning fire incident at Hill School in Eldoret saw prompt emergency response that enabled the containment of the blaze without any reported casualties. Photo: Kenya Red Cross Society/X

The early morning fire incident at Hill School in Eldoret saw prompt emergency response that enabled the containment of the blaze without any reported casualties.

A dormitory housing Form 3 and 4 students has been razed down at Hill School, Eldoret.

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The early morning inferno happened as the over 340 students were in class for the morning preps.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, the early morning incident saw a prompt and swift emergency response that enabled the containment of the blaze without any reported casualties.

This morning, KRCS responded to a fire incident at Hill School, Eldoret, which broke out at around 5am and affected a dormitory housing some 340 Form 3 and 4 students.



The fire has since been contained. No injuries were reported, as all students were in morning preps at the… pic.twitter.com/5TooKXTnhY — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 22, 2026

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) responded to the incident, which broke out at around 5am.

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No injuries were reported. All students were in morning preps at the time the fire broke out, keeping them away from the dormitory.

The Hill School fire comes a day after eight suspended Utumishi Girls students were denied bail by a Nairobi court.

Utumishi Girls fire suspects denied bail

Justice Diana Kavedza denied the minors bail, ruling that letting them out at this stage could compromise the integrity of the trial and undermine the administration of justice.

The eight students are facing 16 counts of murder, stemming from an incident that led to their arrest and eventual suspension from the school.

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16 counts of murder for Utumishi Girls' suspects

The eight are facing 16 counts of murder, stemming from an incident that led to their arrest and eventual suspension from the school.

Burnt dormitory at Utumishi Girls in Gilgil, Nakuru county.

They had sought release on bail pending the hearing and determination of their case. The court said no.

Justice Kavedza noted that the circumstances surrounding the case raised serious concerns, concerns she said warranted keeping the minors in custody as the matter proceeds.

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"The court finds that the immediate release of the minors would expose them to harm," she ruled, adding that letting them out now could interfere with the judicial process and affect the integrity of the proceedings.

Kamae Girls Borstal Institution, Kamiti

The eight will be held at Kamae Girls Borstal Institution, located within the Kamiti Maximum Prison complex along Kamiti Road in Kahawa/Githurai, Nairobi.

Justice Kavedza set out conditions governing how the minors are to be held.

Each of the eight is entitled to an individual bed and cubicle, ensuring separate sleeping space rather than shared quarters.

They will also have access to reading materials and medical care throughout their stay.

A children's officer has been directed to monitor their safety at the facility for as long as they remain in custody.