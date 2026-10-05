Gachagua rallies behind Edwin Sifuna's The Equitable Party, declares 'Wantam' for Ruto in 2027

Rigathi Gachagua described the launch of The Equitable Party as marking the real beginning of Edwin Sifuna's journey toward national leadership.

Rigathi Gachagua has thrown his weight behind Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's newly launched political party.

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Gachagua noted that it is a key step in the opposition's plan to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The Equitable Party

The former deputy president made the remarks in a post on X, congratulating Sifuna on the launch of his party, The Equitable Party.

Rigathi Gachagua stated that attempts to block Edwin Sifuna's political ambitions had failed.

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In his message, Gachagua addressed what he described as attempts to block Sifuna's political ambitions, declaring that such efforts had failed.

"Congratulations are in order on the launch of your political party today. Democracy must prevail. To those who thought they could stop an idea whose time had come, we are sorry. Your time is up!" Gachagua wrote.

He went further, describing the launch of The Equitable Party as marking "the real beginning" of Sifuna's journey toward national leadership.

My cousin, Senator @edwinsifuna, congratulations are in order on the launch of your political party today. Democracy must prevail. To those who thought they could stop an idea whose time had come, we are sorry. Your time is up!



The launch of your political vehicle, The… pic.twitter.com/T19TtFJEmp — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) October 4, 2026

Gachagua urged Sifuna to move quickly in marketing the new party and identifying strong aspirants, particularly within Sifuna's political stronghold.

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Unseating Ruto sycophants

According to Gachagua, the goal should be to unseat politicians he characterised as loyal to Ruto at the expense of the electorate.

"I encourage you to move with speed to market your new party and identify strong aspirants in your stronghold to get rid of Ruto sycophants and surrogates who have betrayed the electorate and the people of Kenya and our great nation," he said.

The former deputy president linked the formation of Sifuna's party to a broader opposition strategy aimed at securing a parliamentary majority ahead of 2027.

"I am very encouraged that the journey to form the 6th Administration is becoming more defined, as we need a majority of Members of Parliament in the two Houses to prosecute our legislative agenda and save our nation from collapse under this kleptomanic regime so senseless," Gachagua wrote.

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Rigathi Gachagua

He further called on supporters of Sifuna's candidacy to formally join the new party and back aspirants contesting various positions under its banner, describing strong political parties as essential to Kenya's democratic growth.

Wantam warning aimed at Ruto's administration

Gachagua closed his message with a direct warning aimed at the Ruto administration, invoking political rallying cries that have grown increasingly common within opposition circles.