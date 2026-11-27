President William Ruto hosts his Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 counterpart,President Emmerson Mnangagwa,during his State Visit to Kenya, State House,Nairobi (Image: Files)

President William Ruto hosts his Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 counterpart,President Emmerson Mnangagwa,during his State Visit to Kenya, State House,Nairobi (Image: Files)

Kenya-Zimbabwe deal: The 7 new agreements on trade, housing and immigration

Presidents William Ruto and Emmerson Mnangagwa have signed seven cooperation agreements covering trade, affordable housing, immigration, diplomacy and other sectors. The new deals bring the number of bilateral cooperation instruments between the countries to 24.

Kenya and Zimbabwe have signed seven new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding commercial opportunities and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

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The agreements were signed on November 27, 2026, at State House, Nairobi, during the inaugural session of the Kenya-Zimbabwe Binational Commission, co-chaired by President William Ruto and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The commission establishes a high-level framework for monitoring bilateral commitments and coordinating cooperation between the two governments.

The seven agreements cover different sectors. Here is what each provides.

Kenya and Zimbabwe have signed seven new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding commercial opportunities and strengthening cooperation (Image: Files)

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1. Diplomatic training and foreign service cooperation

The first agreement links Kenya's Foreign Service Academy with Zimbabwe's Foreign Service Institute.

It provides a framework for diplomatic training, capacity building, exchange of expertise and knowledge sharing.

The arrangement is expected to strengthen the professional skills of diplomats from both countries and improve cooperation in managing bilateral and international relations.

2. Immigration management and border cooperation

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Kenya and Zimbabwe have agreed to strengthen cooperation in immigration matters through information sharing and institutional capacity building.

The agreement targets challenges involving irregular migration, human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

It also provides for closer cooperation between immigration authorities in managing cross-border movement and addressing emerging migration-related security concerns.

The agreement does not, by itself, introduce visa-free travel or automatic work permits between the two countries.

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3. Affordable housing and construction technology

The two governments have signed an agreement to cooperate in the provision of affordable housing and the promotion of appropriate building materials and construction technologies.

The arrangement provides an opportunity for the countries to exchange expertise and explore building methods and materials that could support cheaper and more sustainable housing.

For Kenya, the cooperation could provide access to lessons from Zimbabwe's construction sector, while creating opportunities for local manufacturers and suppliers to participate in future partnerships.

The agreement is a cooperation framework; it does not announce a specific housing project, number of units or construction budget.

4. Arts, culture and heritage

Another agreement focuses on cooperation in arts, culture and heritage.

The two countries intend to promote cultural exchanges, preserve historical heritage and strengthen understanding between their populations.

Possible areas of collaboration include cultural exhibitions, artistic exchanges, heritage promotion and joint activities involving institutions in both countries.

The agreement also builds on the historical relationship between Kenya and Zimbabwe, which dates back to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980.

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5. Media cooperation between KNA and NEW ZIANA

The Kenya News Agency (KNA) and Zimbabwe's Inter-African News Agency (NEW ZIANA) have signed an agreement to exchange news and multimedia content.

The arrangement also provides for professional capacity building, knowledge sharing and cooperation in journalism and information and communication technology.

The partnership is intended to make information about developments in both countries more accessible to their respective audiences while strengthening professional ties between the two national news agencies.

The two governments have signed an agreement to cooperate in the provision of affordable housing and the promotion of appropriate building materials and construction technologies (Image: Files)

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6. Customs cooperation to facilitate trade

Kenya and Zimbabwe have also agreed to strengthen mutual assistance in customs administration.

The agreement provides for cooperation between their respective revenue authorities to facilitate legitimate trade, combat customs offences and improve the enforcement of customs laws.

For businesses, closer customs cooperation could help improve the handling of cross-border goods, information exchange and efforts to address illegal trade.

The two governments have also committed to addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplifying customs procedures and improving trade logistics.

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7. Trade promotion between KEPROBA and ZimTrade

The seventh agreement links Kenya's Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) with Zimbabwe's trade promotion organisation, ZimTrade.

It establishes a framework for promoting, developing and diversifying commercial exchanges between the two countries.

Both agencies are expected to help businesses identify markets, develop partnerships and explore export opportunities.

Kenya is targeting increased exports of processed palm oil, cement clinker and coated iron and steel products to Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, sees opportunities to expand its sales of sugar products and ceramic tiles in the Kenyan market.

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What the agreements mean for trade

Bilateral trade between Kenya and Zimbabwe increased by 63 per cent, from US$35.3 million in 2024 to US$57.6 million in 2025.

The two governments have identified an additional US$53 million in export opportunities, with further potential in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism and logistics.

A Kenya-Zimbabwe Business Forum is scheduled for February 2, 2027, in Nairobi to bring together businesses and investors interested in partnerships and joint ventures.

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The new agreements bring the total number of bilateral cooperation instruments between the countries to 24.

However, implementation will determine their actual impact on businesses and ordinary citizens.

The governments have also said that separate agreements on extradition, mutual legal assistance, transfer of sentenced persons, energy, maritime affairs and avoidance of double taxation remain under negotiation.