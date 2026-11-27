FKF, its officials, and agents are barred from recognizing Caleb Amwayi's November 25 appointment as acting vice president or carrying out related administrative actions pending determination of the case.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President McDonald Mariga has secured temporary legal relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) suspended the decision that stripped him of his position and expelled him from the federation.

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The interim orders, issued on Friday, November 27, 2026, place an immediate freeze on the resolutions made during an FKF Special General Meeting (SGM) earlier in the month, effectively pausing his removal while the legal dispute is adjudicated.

Immediate freeze on FKF resolutions and replacement

The directives were handed down by Deputy Chairperson Allan Mola Owinyi following an urgent application filed by Mariga on Thursday, November 26.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed.

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In its ruling, the tribunal halted the enforcement of the November 7 SGM resolutions, which had moved to suspend, remove, and permanently expel Mariga from the football governing body.

Beyond protecting Mariga's status, the tribunal also suspended a subsequent move by the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC). On November 25, the NEC had announced the appointment of Caleb Amwayi as acting vice president to fill the vacancy left by Mariga's ouster.

The SDT's ruling explicitly bars the federation, its officials, servants, agents, and anyone acting under its authority from enforcing Mariga's removal or recognizing Amwayi’s appointment as effective.

Furthermore, the order suspends any administrative actions stemming from Amwayi’s designation, including his assumption of office, delegation of official duties, and any other measures linked to the acting role.

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In justifying the stay orders, the tribunal emphasized that the matter was urgent and that interim intervention was essential "to preserve the subject of the dispute as the case proceeds."

Background: The SGM ouster and High Court ruling

The leadership crisis within the federation stems from the tumultuous November 7 Special General Meeting, where FKF members voted to oust Mariga from both his vice-presidential post and the federation at large.

Prior to approaching the Sports Disputes Tribunal, the dispute had played out in the High Court in Siaya. On Wednesday, November 25 the same day the NEC named Amwayi as acting vice president Justice David Kemei dismissed a constitutional petition filed by Gabriel Mghendi and six other aggrieved NEC members who were challenging their expulsions alongside Mariga.

Justice Kemei struck out the petition on procedural grounds, ruling that the ousted officials had bypassed the federation’s established internal dispute resolution mechanisms and should have sought remedies through the SDT first.

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That High Court dismissal temporarily lifted existing legal restrictions, clearing the path for the FKF to enforce the November 7 SGM resolutions, declare the affected NEC seats vacant, and initiate replacement procedures.

In his judgment, Justice Kemei underscored the necessity of exhausting sporting channels before seeking judicial intervention, stating:

“Courts ought to be the fora of last resort and not the first port of call the moment a storm brews within churches, as is bound to happen.”

Concluding that the High Court lacked jurisdiction until sporting remedies were exhausted, Kemei's ruling prompted Mariga to pivot immediately to the Sports Disputes Tribunal the following day.

Strict timelines and next steps

With the conservatory orders now in place, the Sports Disputes Tribunal has laid out strict procedural timelines for all parties involved in the dispute:

Service of Documents: Mariga was directed to serve the FKF and all named respondents with his urgent application, supporting documents, formal appeal, and the tribunal’s orders by the close of business on Friday, November 27.

Respondents' Filing: The respondents listed as the FKF, Federation President Hussein Mohamed, the FKF NEC, and Acting Chief Executive Officer Dennis Gicheru have been granted until December 4 to file and serve their formal responses.

Further Submissions: Once the federation's responses are received, Mariga will have the opportunity to file a supplementary affidavit if necessary, and both sides will be permitted to present oral submissions.

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