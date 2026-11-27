The Kenya Kwanza MP has pushed back on viral AI clips and a fake newspaper front page tying him to Sabina Chege's missing iPhone.

Bomet East Member of Parliament Richard Yegon has dismissed viral clips and a fake newspaper cover tying him to Nominated MP Sabina Chege’s missing iPhone, calling for a formal House probe and stricter action against digital defamation.

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Addressing the House under Standing Order 44(2)(e) on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Yegon pushed back hard against online posts portraying him as the lawmaker accused of taking Sabina Chege’s phone.

He told lawmakers that viral social media narratives were unfairly dragging him into a parliamentary controversy with zero basis in reality.

Richard Yegon Speaks: I Had Nothing to Do With the Incident

Richard Yegon Speaks: I Had Nothing to Do With the Incident

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Opening his address to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Yegon rejected the online claims outright and insisted that his conduct inside the chamber remained clean throughout the sitting in question.

"Mr Speaker, I request a statement regarding the allegations of a missing mobile phone. Honourable Speaker, pursuant to the provision of Standing Order 44(2)(e), I rise to make a personal statement regarding allegations of a missing mobile phone in this House," he said.

"Honourable Speaker, I'm concerned about the videos, images, and social media posts circulating, linking me to the disappearance of the phone belonging to a member of this House.

"I wish to make it clear that I had nothing to do with the incident. I did not take, handle, or remove any phone at any point. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Speaker, I was seated on the majority side of this House throughout the proceedings in question."

He emphasised that sitting on the majority side of the chamber during the proceedings made the online allegations even more disconnected from what actually took place.

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Calling Out AI Clips and Fake Newspaper Covers

Yegon told the Speaker that manipulated media online had unfairly damaged both his personal name and his standing as a legislator, urging that claims against lawmakers be backed by real proof rather than viral fabrication.

"I'm particularly concerned about the circulation of manipulated and AI-generated videos portraying me as the person involved," he added.

"These videos are misleading and have unfairly damaged my reputation both as a member of parliament and as an individual. Honourable Speaker, I request the authority of the Chair and the process established by this House to investigate the matter.

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"I therefore urge that any allegations against members be based on credible evidence and proper verification rather than speculation or fabricated social media content."

Yegon also called out a doctored front page made to look like The Nairobian newspaper that falsely claimed he had picked up the phone.

Pointing out clear contradictions in the graphic, he noted that the paper publishes on Fridays and that the fake edition mixed up the day and date.

"Additionally, Mr Speaker, just allow me to add one piece of information. Mr Speaker, as you can see, there is some alleged information, AI-generated, including the Nairobian newspaper, which has purported that I was the one who took the phone, or I picked up the phone," he said.

"This information was AI-generated, and I don't link it to the Nairobian, because the Nairobian newspaper normally comes out every Friday. And the one which has been circulating indicates that it was done on the 24th, and also indicated that it was a Monday, whereas Monday was the 23rd, meaning that this is conflicting and wrong information."

"And Mr Speaker, we would like, as members of Parliament, to request serious action to be taken to search for any individual who is trying to give this fabricated information and try to manipulate issues and relate to members of Parliament. Thank you very much, Mr Speaker."

That simple calendar mismatch gave away how carelessly the fake front page had been put together for online circulation.

Turning to wider online accountability, Yegon asked the Speaker to work with relevant institutions so existing laws on online abuse and digital platform misuse are firmly enforced.

"I also wish to appeal to you, Honourable Speaker, to engage the relevant institutions on the need to strengthen laws dealing with online abuse and the misuse of digital platforms. Where such laws already exist, they should be fully implemented, and those responsible held accountable," he said.

"People should not be allowed to use social media to harass others or destroy reputations through false information, Mr Speaker. Honourable Speaker, I hold this House and the Office of Member of Parliament in high regard.

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"I would never engage in conduct that brings this institution into disrepute. I therefore seek your indulgence to ensure that this matter is handled fairly and objectively, and that members are protected from being unfairly implicated through misleading information. I thank you, Honourable Speaker."

Speaker Wetang’ula advised Yegon that he could pursue criminal libel options through law enforcement agencies to trace who was behind the false posts, a route Yegon welcomed.

Sabina Chege: How the Parliament Phone Saga Unfolded

Sabina Wanjirū Chege is a prominent Kenyan politician, Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) in the Parliament of Kenya, and former media personality (Image: Files)

The controversy dates back to a heated confrontation in Parliament on June 8, 2023, over Sabina Chege’s position as Deputy Minority Whip.

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Speaking in the House on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Chege identified herself as the owner of the missing device, saying it was a one-week-old iPhone 16 that disappeared during the commotion before she sought medical attention.

She recounted tracking the device from Parliament toward Bunge Towers and Protection House and later to Donholm before the signal stopped, noting it was never recovered despite reports to parliamentary police, the Sergeant-at-Arms, and the Clerk.