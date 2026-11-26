Nominated MP Sabina Chege said she had never recovered the device despite reporting the incident to parliamentary security officers, the Clerk of the National Assembly and parliamentary police.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege said she had never recovered the device despite reporting the incident to parliamentary security officers, the Clerk of the National Assembly and parliamentary police.

Sabina Chege Recounts Losing Brand New iPhone in Parliament, Challenges Wetang’ula to Name MP

Nominated MP Sabina Chege revealed her new iPhone was stolen during Parliament chaos, challenging Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to expose the male MP caught on CCTV footage.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege has revealed that the mobile phone National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula recently said was captured on CCTV being taken by a fellow lawmaker belonged to her.

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Nominated MP Sabina Chege

Chege told Parliament on Wednesday, November 25, that her newly purchased iPhone disappeared during chaotic scenes in the National Assembly on June 8, 2023, following a confrontation over her position as Deputy Minority Whip.

The MP said she had never recovered the device despite reporting the incident to parliamentary security officers, the Clerk of the National Assembly and parliamentary police.

Her revelation came a day after Wetang’ula disclosed that CCTV footage showed a male legislator picking up a colleague’s phone inside the House.

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The Speaker said the lawmaker had been confronted with the footage but denied taking the device.

CCTV footage captured a Member of Parliament stealing a phone from another MP within the chambers. Speaker Moses Wetangula and Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa called him, but the MP denied taking the phone despite seeing the footage https://t.co/3g9UQEbkPa — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) November 25, 2026

Chege subsequently challenged Wetang’ula to identify the person captured in the recordings or ensure the phone was returned.

How Sabina Chege lost her iPhone in Parliament

Recounting the incident, Chege said tensions erupted after Wetang’ula delivered a ruling on her position as Deputy Minority Whip.

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She claimed several lawmakers confronted her while she was seated in the chamber, resulting in a physical altercation that left her with an injured hand.

“I just want to remind this house that on 8th June 2023 there was a debate in this house Mr. Speaker and where I was supposed to be removed from being the deputy minority whip. Mr. Speaker when you made your ruling I was seated right there and several members of this house came to attack me personally,” she said.

Chege explained that she was being escorted out of the chamber when a colleague picked up her handbag, leaving her unable to retrieve her phone because of her injured hand.

“When Honourable Royda picked up my handbag to leave I could not raise my phone and so for the benefit of this house the phone that was taken was my phone. It was 2023, 8th of June… That phone was an iPhone 16 Mr. Speaker. I had just bought it. It was actually one week old,” she told the House.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege

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She said she raised the alarm before leaving Parliament but was assured by the Sergeant-at-Arms that the phone could not disappear within the parliamentary precincts.

She was advised to seek medical attention first.

Chege tracks missing phone from Parliament to Donholm

The nominated MP said she later used the phone's tracking feature while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

According to her account, the device's location initially showed that it was still within Parliament before moving towards the area around Bunge Towers and Protection House.

She said the phone was subsequently tracked to Donholm, after which its signal disappeared.

Despite reporting the matter to parliamentary police and the Clerk of the National Assembly, Chege said she had never recovered the device.

She urged Wetang’ula to identify the person captured in the CCTV footage, saying she wanted the matter resolved before the current parliamentary term ended.

Wetang’ula orders CCTV review

Following Chege's revelations, Wetang’ula directed that the CCTV recordings be submitted to the House Powers and Privileges Committee for examination.

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The Speaker said he would recuse himself from chairing the proceedings despite being the committee's chairperson and appoint another MP to oversee the review and present a report to the House.

He also cautioned lawmakers against describing the incident as theft before the committee had examined the evidence.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

The decision provides a formal avenue for Parliament to establish what happened during the 2023 confrontation and determine the circumstances surrounding the missing phone.

Millie Odhiambo clashes with Sabina Chege

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Chege's account sparked a heated exchange with Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who dismissed her complaints and described the incident as punishment rather than theft.

Odhiambo also suggested that lawmakers could organise a WhatsApp group to raise money for a replacement phone.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo

Chege responded by questioning whether Odhiambo was the person who had taken her device and defended her position as the legitimate Deputy Minority Whip at the time.

The exchange forced Wetang’ula to repeatedly intervene and call the two lawmakers to order.

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