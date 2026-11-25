Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi told lawmakers that the wide recurrent funding gap threatens both AFCON 2027 and 2029 World Athletics Championships preparations.

Kenya’s ambitious global sporting calendar, including co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and preparations for the 2029 World Athletics Championships, is facing an acute financial squeeze after the State Department for Sports revealed a Sh8.38 billion recurrent budget deficit for the 2027/2028 financial year.

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Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi cautioned lawmakers that the Treasury’s proposed funding ceilings fall drastically short of what is needed to stage major international tournaments while keeping routine departmental programmes running.

While the State Department requested Sh10.77 billion to cover its recurrent obligations, the Budget Policy Statement has allocated just Sh2.39 billion, leaving a gaping operational hole at a critical juncture in the country's sporting preparations.

Twin Mega-Events Driving the Recurrent Surge

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According to PS Mwangi’s submission to the committee, the sharp escalation in recurrent funding requirements is driven largely by two flagship international commitments: staging AFCON 2027 and ramping up preparations for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Specifically, the department requires approximately Sh3.55 billion (Sh3,546,789,165) for AFCON 2027 operations and another Sh3.9 billion toward World Athletics Championships preparations, on top of day-to-day administrative and programme costs.

“The higher requirements in FY 2027/28 are for preparation to host AFCON 2027, which is Sh3,546,789,165, and the 2029 World Athletics Championships, which is Sh3.9 billion,” Mwangi informed the parliamentary committee chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama.

When development expenditure is factored in alongside recurrent operations, the State Department’s overall financial picture becomes even starker.

Across all functions, the department projected a total resource requirement of Sh42.01 billion for the 2027/2028 fiscal period, comprising Sh10.78 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh31.23 billion for capital development projects.

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Against that demand, the Budget Policy Statement has provided an overall ceiling of Sh27.75 billion, leaving an aggregate shortfall of roughly Sh14.26 billion.

High Stakes for Nairobi’s Sole AFCON Host Role

AFCON 2027

The funding warning arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for Kenya’s AFCON 2027 preparations.

Kenya is scheduled to co-host the 24-team continental football showpiece alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania, with CAF confirming tournament dates from June 19 to July 17, 2027 (referenced in parliamentary submissions as running into mid-July).

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With Nairobi designated as Kenya’s exclusive host city for the tournament, following CAF’s confirmation of the host-city lineup that handed three cities to Tanzania and two to Uganda, any disruption to operational, logistical, or administrative financing risks putting intense pressure on the capital’s readiness to deliver seamless tournament operations.

MPs Demand Federation Debt Clearance and Grassroots Focus

While acknowledging the weight of international hosting obligations, Committee Chairman Dan Wanyama pressed the ministry to maintain strict fiscal discipline, distribute available funds equitably, and address long-standing financial bottlenecks affecting local sports bodies.

Wanyama pointed out that numerous national sports federations continue to struggle under the burden of unsettled arrears, warning that grassroots development and national team preparations must not be sidelined in the rush to fund marquee events.

“The issue of funding of national teams was one of the priority things that the Sports Fund must do. So far we are doing well, but federations have issues in that you have quite a number of debts to pay to them and they are having a lot of problems,” Wanyama said, while also urging the ministry to fast-track the completion of regional sports academies being rolled out across constituencies.

Budget Squeeze Hits Youth, Film, and Heritage Dockets

The parliamentary review revealed that the budget crunch extends well beyond sports stadiums, affecting sister state departments within the broader youth, creative, and cultural sectors:

Youth Affairs and Creative Economy: Principal Secretary Jacob Fikirini flagged an unfunded film location mapping project slated for completion by June 2027. During the session, the department also reported a 41 per cent budget absorption rate in the current financial year, having utilised Sh400.99 million out of its Sh974.95 million recurrent allocation.

Culture, Arts, and Heritage: Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir appealed to lawmakers to recommend higher funding ceilings so her department can meet core mandates and sustain critical semi-autonomous government agencies, specifically citing resource constraints facing the Kenya National Library Service, the National Heroes Council, and the National Lottery Board.

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