The project targets frequent accidents, speeding, poorly marked speed bumps, matatu and pedestrian congestion, and pedestrian safety risks around Kamutiini, King'eero, Lower Kabete Road, and Uthiru Bridge.

Motorists traveling the busy Nairobi-Ndumbuini and Uthiru corridors are set to experience major traffic adjustments over the next two months as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) embarks on crucial infrastructure upgrades.

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In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the agency announced the temporary closure of the Lower Kabete-Ndumbuini/Kapenguria-Uthiru Interchange beginning Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

The scheduled roadworks will run through Sunday, January 31 (listed in the agency's notice as January 31, 2026, following the December start). During this period, contractors will focus on reconstructing the interchange's ramps, loops, and slip roads, necessitating the closure of several key access points.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption following closure of Lower Kabete- Ndumbuini/ Kapenguria Road – Uthiru Interchange. This is due to scheduled road works for reconstruction of the Interchange Ramps, loops and Slip Roads, from Wednesday, 2nd December 2026 to Sunday, 31st January 2026," KeNHA stated in its official advisory.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

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Addressing safety concerns

The decision to overhaul the interchange stems from persistent safety challenges along the Lower Kabete-Ndumbuini and Kapenguria-Uthiru stretch.

Over time, the corridor has recorded numerous road accidents, largely driven by excessive speeding, poorly marked speed bumps, and heavy congestion caused by bustling pedestrian and matatu activity.

Local residents have frequently flagged specific high-risk zones including Kamutiini, King'eero, Lower Kabete Road, and Uthiru Bridge citing a severe lack of adequate footpaths, faded road markings, and general hazards to pedestrians navigating the area.

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By reconstructing the ramps, loops, and slip roads, KeNHA aims to fundamentally improve traffic flow and safety by separating high-speed highway transit from local turning movements.

The upgraded design will introduce dedicated exit and acceleration lanes, allowing vehicles entering or leaving Waiyaki Way to adjust their speeds smoothly. This structural change is expected to significantly curb sudden braking, hazardous merging, and rear-end collisions.

Additionally, the newly engineered loop ramps will eliminate dangerous turns across oncoming traffic, while grade-separated routes will minimize friction with local vehicles. However, safety advocates note that maintaining clear pedestrian crossings and enforcing appropriate speed limits will remain vital alongside the physical upgrades.

Traffic management and alternative routes

To minimize inconvenience and keep traffic moving smoothly around the construction zone, KeNHA has rolled out a comprehensive traffic management plan directing motorists to specific alternative routes depending on their direction of travel:

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Temporary Traffic Disruption at Lower Kabete/Ndumbuini Kapenguria - Uthiru Road Interchange https://t.co/wodyiq7CM7 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) November 25, 2026

From Nairobi towards Ndumbuini: Motorists have three primary options. First, they can exit Waiyaki Way at Kabete Technical, head toward the Naivasha Road roundabout, use the Uthiru Underpass, loop back onto the Nairobi-bound carriageway, and finally access Marigioni Cabro Road toward Ndumbuini Shopping Centre.

Second, drivers can exit near Leadway Petrol Station, navigate to the Uthiru Underpass, rejoin the Nairobi-bound lanes, and connect to Marigioni Cabro Road. Alternatively, motorists can drive further along Waiyaki Way, exit at the 87/Muhuri Interchange just past Shell Kinoo, and take the 87-Ndumbuini Road near 87 Mall.

From Rironi and Nakuru: Drivers approaching from Rironi and Nakuru should turn at the Muhuri Interchange and proceed via the Muhuri-Ndumbuini Road to reach their destinations.

From Ndumbuini towards Nairobi: Commuters heading into the city can connect to Waiyaki Way either by using Marigioni Cabro Road or by taking Ndumbuini Road through the 87/Muhuri Interchange.

From Uthiru, Kawangware, and Rironi-bound traffic: Motorists travelling from Uthiru and Kawangware are advised to route their journeys through the Uthiru Underpass or the Muhuri Interchange, while anyone proceeding toward Rironi should remain on the Nakuru-bound carriageway.