Over the past three financial years, TSC hired more than 100,000 teachers toward the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) goal of cutting the deficit by 116,000, with 20,000 more planned in FY 2026/27.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has unveiled an ambitious plan to recruit 24,000 additional teachers during the 2027/2028 financial year, a major step aimed at resolving Kenya’s persistent teacher shortage.

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The announcement was made by TSC Chief Executive Officer Cheptumo Ayabei on November 24, 2026, when he appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee. Outlining the Commission’s core performance targets for the upcoming budget cycle, Ayabei detailed a multi-pronged strategy that includes both fresh hiring and the absorption of existing contract staff into permanent roles.

Fulfilling the BETA Education Agenda

According to Ayabei, the Commission has already made significant strides over the last three financial years, hiring more than 100,000 teachers. These efforts align with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which set an overarching goal of reducing the national teacher deficit by 116,000.

TSC CEO Cheptumo Ayabei officially takes over from Evaleen Mitei

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To bridge the remaining gap before the 2027/2028 cycle begins, the Commission is actively executing recruitment drives for the current 2026/2027 financial year. Alongside bringing in new educators, TSC is prioritizing the job security of its current intern workforce.

“The Commission plans to recruit a further 20,000 teachers in FY 2026/2027 to achieve the BETA target of 116,000. Further, TSC shall convert 24,000 teacher interns to permanent and pensionable terms in FY 2027/28 as a strategy to continuously address the existing teacher shortage,” Ayabei told the parliamentary committee.

This long-term roadmap builds on immediate staffing interventions. Shortly before Ayabei's parliamentary appearance, TSC advertised 7,720 permanent and pensionable positions specifically intended to replace educators who had exited the service through retirement, resignation, or natural attrition.

Furthermore, President William Ruto recently announced plans for a separate recruitment drive of 20,000 teachers scheduled for December 2026.

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That initiative will focus heavily on transitioning Board of Management (BoM) teachers onto the official government payroll, fulfilling a pledge to recruit all BoM teachers on permanent terms.

Financial strain in TVET and basic education

While the TSC outlined its staffing expansion, officials from other education departments used the committee session to highlight severe budgetary shortfalls that threaten infrastructure and learner support across the country.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Esther Muoria, reported a substantial funding gap for the 2027/2028 financial year. Her department presented a total resource requirement of Sh84.129 billion, far exceeding the proposed budgetary ceiling of Sh64.767 billion.

Muoria warned lawmakers that this Sh19.362 billion deficit would directly undermine vital departmental priorities, including student scholarships, institutional grants, and the construction of new TVET facilities.

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She emphasized that adequate funding is essential for developing the middle-level technical skills required to drive socio-economic growth, boost national productivity, and keep Kenya competitive in the global economy.

Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa presented a proposed budget of Sh140.176 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year, representing an increase from the Ksh136.555 billion approved in 2026/2027. Of this proposed sum, Sh121.932 billion is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while Sh18.244 billion is set aside for development projects.

Capitation deficits threaten school operations

A closer look at the Basic Education estimates reveals acute funding gaps in learner capitation across both primary and junior school levels:

Free Primary Education (FPE): The department requested Sh9.970 billion to support 6,390,414 learners at a capitation rate of Sh1,420 per child. However, the proposed allocation stands at just Sh7.008 billion, leaving a shortfall of Sh2.961 billion.

The full requirement accounts for Sh9.074 billion for regular learners, Sh350.39 million for top-up grants for special needs students in integrated schools, and Sh545.15 million for learners in special needs boarding institutions.

Junior School Capitation: The steepest deficit affects Junior Schools, where the department requires Sh54.233 billion to fund 3,575,141 learners at a rate of Sh15,043 per student. With a proposed allocation of only KSh30.719 billion, the sub-sector faces a massive funding gap of Sh23.515 billion.