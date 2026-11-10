An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

TSC Opens Applications for 7,720 Permanent, Pensionable Teaching Vacancies in Primary, Junior and Secondary Schools

TSC announced permanent and pensionable teaching vacancies and cautioned job seekers against individuals who may demand money while promising to secure them teaching positions. Find out the qualifications, application process and November 23 deadline.

Thousands of unemployed teachers have an opportunity to secure permanent employment after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) announced 7,720 vacancies in public schools across the country.

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The recruitment exercise targets positions left vacant through natural attrition during the 2026/2027 financial year, with successful applicants set to receive permanent and pensionable employment terms.

In the latest recruitment announcement, the Commission allocated the majority of the vacancies to primary schools, which have 5,609 positions available.

Secondary schools account for 2,086 vacancies, while junior schools have 25 teaching positions.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

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Applications opened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and interested candidates have until midnight on Monday, November 23, to submit their details.

How to apply for the 7,720 TSC teaching jobs

TSC has directed all interested applicants to submit their applications electronically through its official website, www.tsc.go.ke, under the Careers section.

The Commission will not accept applications submitted manually, meaning candidates must complete the recruitment process through the online portal before the deadline.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens and registered with the Teachers Service Commission to qualify for consideration.

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For primary school vacancies, candidates are required to hold at least a Primary Teacher I (P1) certificate. Those seeking positions in junior and secondary schools must have a minimum Diploma in Education.

Applicants with qualifications considered equivalent to the stated requirements have been advised to consult the Commission's website for additional guidance.

TSC gives preference to teachers not previously employed

The Commission has indicated that priority will be given to candidates who have never worked for TSC before.

Those who make it to the interview stage will be required to present their original academic and professional certificates for verification.

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TSC has also warned applicants against submitting multiple employment applications, stating that each candidate is allowed to complete only one Application for Employment Form.

Anyone found to have submitted more than one form will be automatically disqualified.

An AI-generated of a teacher.

Successful candidates should also be prepared to work in different parts of the country, as the Commission may deploy them to any location regardless of the county or school where they attended their interviews.

However, teachers recruited for junior school vacancies will be posted to the specific institutions where the positions became available.

The Commission further noted that merit lists generated from the current recruitment exercise could be used to fill additional vacancies arising within the 2026/2027 financial year.

TSC issues warning against recruitment scams

As the recruitment exercise gets underway, TSC has cautioned job seekers against individuals who may demand money while promising to secure them teaching positions.

The Commission maintained that its recruitment process is entirely free and applicants should not pay anyone claiming to have influence over the selection process.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

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Candidates who encounter suspected fraudsters have been encouraged to report the incidents to the nearest TSC office or contact the Commission's staffing department.

Reports can also be made directly to the Director of Staffing through 0202892193 or the Deputy Director of Staffing on 0202892131.

Applicants may alternatively send complaints to dirstaffing@tsc.go.ke or report suspected recruitment fraud to the nearest police station.