Bomet police officer hospitalised with severe head injuries following alleged attack by colleague

A police officer in Bomet is fighting for his life after he was allegedly attacked at the station by his colleague.

A police constable stationed in Bomet County is currently recuperating in an Eldoret hospital following an alleged assault by a fellow officer during a station handover dispute.

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Constable Vincent Langat, based at Sigor Police Station in Chepalungu Constituency, was rushed to Top Hill Hospital in Uasin Gishu County, where he underwent emergency neurosurgery after sustaining critical trauma to the head.

According to Nation, the altercation occurred around 7pm on October 30 during a routine shift transition at the station. According to reports, an argument flared up between Langat and a colleague over a work-related matter, culminating in Langat being forcefully shoved against a concrete wall.

Injured officer abandoned

Langat’s family has accused station commanders of negligence, claiming the injured officer was abandoned in his living quarters for over 14 hours without medical attention. Relatives were only contacted the following morning and told to collect him because he was "unwell."

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“Around 10:00 am on Saturday, family members were summoned to Sigor Police Station to take him home under the impression that he was merely sick. Upon arrival, they found him disoriented and writhing in severe pain,” Willy Kirui, a relative, told Nation.

Langat was initially brought to his residence in Mariango village, Kipsorwet, before being rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital. A subsequent CT scan revealed acute head trauma and possible intracranial bleeding. He was immediately referred to AGC Tenwek Hospital and later transferred to Top Hill Hospital in Eldoret for specialised surgical intervention.

“The patient underwent head surgery and is responding well to treatment under close medical supervision,” confirmed an administrator at Top Hill Hospital on Monday.

Family demands answers

Chepalungu Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Asugo confirmed the incident, stating that an active probe is underway into the station altercation.

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“The matter was formally recorded, and an investigation has been launched. Internal disciplinary action will be taken against the officer accused of assaulting his peer while on duty,” Asugo stated.

Despite the official inquiry, the victim's family has lodged an additional report at Langas Police Station in Eldoret.

They have raised serious questions over why the injured constable was not taken straight to a medical facility despite possessing full coverage under the Social Health Authority (SHA), while also demanding to know why the suspect remains on active duty without being placed under arrest.