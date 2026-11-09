The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is the independent regulatory agency for Kenya’s Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) sector (Image: Files)

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is the independent regulatory agency for Kenya’s Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) sector (Image: Files)

CA opens 30-day window for objections to TV and radio license applications

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has invited the public to challenge six television and radio broadcasting licence applications, including requests by Family Television, Kambanja TV, Zuku TV and Kenyatta University Television to renew their licenses.

A notice dated November 6, 2026, gives individuals, organisations, local authorities and other interested parties 30 days to submit written representations or objections before the applications proceed through the regulator's licensing process.

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Two of the six broadcasting applications are for new licences, while four concern renewals.

Zuku is an East African telecommunications and home entertainment provider operated by the Wananchi Group, offering uncapped home fiber internet, satellite TV, and business connectivity across Kenya and neighboring countries (Image: Files)

The six broadcasters on the list

The applications cover the following television and radio services:

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1. Family Television

TBN Family Media Limited has applied to renew its Commercial Free-to-Air Television licence.

2. Kambanja TV

Mashariki Television Networks Limited, which operates the Meru-based station, is also seeking renewal of its Commercial Free-to-Air Television licence.

3. Kenyatta University Television

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Kenyatta University has submitted an application to renew its Commercial Free-to-Air Television licence.

4. Zuku TV

Wananchi Group (Kenya) Limited is seeking renewal of its Subscription Broadcasting Service licence.

5. Richie Television

Murray Media Limited has applied for a new Commercial Free-to-Air Television licence.

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6. Radio Japari FM

Japari Communications Limited, based in Busia, is seeking a new Commercial Free-to-Air Radio licence.

The applications are at different stages of the process.

The four renewal requests concern existing broadcasters, while Richie Television and Radio Japari FM are seeking new licences.

None of the applications should be treated as an approval already granted.

KUTV is a national digital television station in Kenya owned and operated by Kenyatta University through the Kenyatta University Media Group (Image: Files)

How the 30-day objection process works

Under its published licensing procedure, CA receives an application and assesses whether it meets the initial requirements.

Applicants pay the prescribed non-refundable application fee before the application is considered by the Communications Licensing Committee.

Where the committee endorses an application, the regulator publishes it in the Kenya Gazette for at least 30 days.

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Interested members of the public can then submit representations or objections.

Once the gazettement period expires, the application is submitted to the CA Board for consideration.

If approved, the applicant receives an offer setting out the licence conditions and applicable licence fees.

The licence is issued after those conditions are met.

The public notice is therefore an opportunity to present concerns before a final decision.

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It does not automatically cancel an application or give an objector an automatic veto over the regulator's decision.

How to submit an objection

Anyone wishing to challenge an application should prepare a written representation addressed to:

The Director General Communications Authority of Kenya CA Centre, Waiyaki Way P.O. Box 14448–00800, Nairobi

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The submission should clearly indicate the relevant licence category on the envelope.

A copy must also be sent to the applicant concerned.

The 30-day period runs from publication of the notice on November 6, 2026.

Interested parties should therefore submit their representations within that window rather than wait until the final days.

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Other licence applications

The November notice is not limited to television and radio.

It also covers applications for internet connectivity, telecommunications infrastructure and courier services.

These include firms seeking Micro Network Service Provider and Network Facilities Provider licences, as well as companies seeking authority to operate national and international courier services.

For broadcasters, the process provides an opportunity for public concerns about proposed services or licence renewals to be formally considered.

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