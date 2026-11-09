KeNHA announces month-long traffic disruptions along Thika Superhighway

The partial disruption is scheduled to run from Sunday, November 15, 2026, through Sunday, December 20, 2026.

Motorists and commuters navigating the busy Thika Superhighway (A2S) are bracing for major transport adjustments following a fresh directive by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

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The agency has announced a temporary traffic disruption centered at the Kihunguro section, affecting regular traffic flow as critical infrastructure works get underway.

The partial disruption, which spans over a month, is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 15, 2026, and will remain in effect through Sunday, December 20, 2026. According to the regulatory body, the temporary bottleneck is necessitated by urgent engineering operations required to advance structural development along the highway corridor.

Pre-assembly and hoisting works

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In an official public notice released by the authority, KeNHA explained that the closure of specific sections is meant to pave the way for major structural installation phases.

Engineers will be focusing heavily on the pre-assembly of the bridge superstructure, culminating in subsequent heavy hoisting procedures across the transit route.

“The closure is to allow for pre-assembly of the bridge superstructure and subsequent hoisting,” the authority stated in the advisory.

Because heavy machinery, cranes, and specialized construction crews will occupy parts of the right-of-way, strict safety zones are being established. The scope of work demands optimal clearance to protect both motorists and site personnel during the complex bridge assembly and positioning stages.

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Alternative routes and traffic management

To mitigate massive gridlocks on the crucial artery connecting Nairobi to central and upper eastern regions, KeNHA has outlined a clear traffic management plan. Motorists heading out of the capital toward Thika will face altered routing around the active work zones.

Under the revised framework, outbound traffic originating from Nairobi toward Thika will be actively guided away from the main lanes.

“The Nairobi-Thika traffic will be directed to use the diversion via Shell Petrol Station back to the highway or behind Shell Petrol Station to rejoin Thika Superhighway as an alternative route during this period,” KeNHA outlined in its traffic management advisory.

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The authority has stressed that clear directional signage and temporary road markings will be erected well in advance to alert drivers. Furthermore, motorists have been urged to exercise utmost caution when approaching the Kihunguro corridor, reduce speed around the designated work spaces, and adhere strictly to instructions provided on-site.

Appeal for cooperation

Given the heavy volume of private vehicles, public service vehicles (PSVs), and long-distance commercial trucks that utilize the Thika Superhighway daily, transport stakeholders anticipate significant morning and evening rush-hour buildup. In response, KeNHA has deployed specialized coordination measures.

Traffic marshals and officers from the National Police Service will be stationed along the affected sections around the clock to direct traffic flow and minimize unwarranted delays. Commuters using public transport have been advised to factor in extra travel time, particularly during peak commuting windows, or explore alternative routes where viable.

Temporary Traffic Disruption at Kihunguro along the Thika Superhighway (A2S) https://t.co/6yFuVkuIvT — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) November 9, 2026

“Motorists using this road are requested to exercise caution around the work areas, follow the proposed traffic management plan, and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” KeNHA urged.