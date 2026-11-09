NSSF issues strict 24-hour deadline for October pension remittances, warns employers of 5% penalty

Defaulting employers face an automatic 5% penalty on any outstanding amounts for every month, or part of a month, that payments remain unpaid.Employers must submit both their corporate matching share and employee deductions. This follows the current contribution framework (Tier I for earnings up to Sh9,000 and Tier II for earnings between Sh9,001 and Sh108,000, with both parties contributing 6%).

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has issued a stern warning to employers across the country who have yet to remit their employees' monthly pension contributions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the newly enforced directive, defaulting employers face a steep penalty of 5 per cent on any outstanding amounts for every month, or part of a month, that the payment remains unpaid.

In an official announcement released on Monday, November 9, 2026, the Fund directed all employers to remit the monthly contributions deducted from employees’ October 2026 salaries within a strict 24-hour window, or immediately face the financial penalties.

"Late remittance attracts a penalty of 5 per cent of the amount due for every month, or part of a month, it remains unpaid," NSSF cautioned, strongly warning employers against holding onto funds that have already been deducted directly from workers' salaries.

NSSF building in Nairobi's Upper Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why timely remittance matters

According to the Fund, prompt submission is crucial to maintaining accurate financial records and safeguarding workers' retirement benefits. When employers delay or withhold submissions, it creates discrepancies in posting contributions to individual accounts.

"Contributions deducted from October salaries must be remitted to NSSF today. Please remit both the employee and employer portions on time. Timely remittance helps ensure your employees’ contributions are recorded correctly," the Fund emphasized.

Employers are legally obligated to submit both their matching corporate share and the specific deductions withheld from employee earnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Current NSSF contribution structure

Under the prevailing 2026 contribution framework, employees contribute 6% of their pensionable earnings, which is matched by an equal 6 % contribution from the employer. These deductions are segmented into two distinct tiers based on monthly salary brackets:

Tier I: Covers monthly earnings of up to Sh9,000, attracting a maximum contribution of Sh540 each from both the employee and the employer.

Tier II: Applies to earnings between Sh9,001 and Sh108,000, with both parties contributing up to Sh5,940 each depending on the exact salary scale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To comply, employers must deduct the employee portion from payroll, add the corporate matching share, file the required monthly returns through the NSSF self-service portal, and finalize payment via authorized remittance channels.

Legally, NSSF requires all employers to submit these contributions by the ninth day of the following month, after which the 5 % default penalty automatically applies.

Context behind the NSSF act implementation

The strict enforcement of the contribution structure comes despite ongoing legal challenges surrounding the framework.

The Court of Appeal recently declined to suspend an Employment and Labour Relations Court judgment that had previously declared several key provisions of the NSSF Act unconstitutional.

Despite the legal battles, NSSF maintained that the court proceedings do not halt the application of the current rates.

On June 5, 2026, the Fund issued a formal clarification directing employers to continue remitting contributions under the existing framework rather than reverting to the old, flat-rate arrangement of Ksh200 per month.